Getting to Know: Coby White

BIRTHDAY: February 16, 2000

HOMETOWN: Greensboro, North Carolina

COLLEGE: North Carolina (Freshman)

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 185lb

AVERAGES: 16.1 PTS, 4.1 AST, 3.5 REB, 1.1 STL



ABOUT COBY WHITE: White is a quick, aggressive point guard who can both get buckets and set up teammates. He's a major scoring threat, scoring over 30 points on three separate occasions for the Tar Heels as a freshman, and finishing second on the team in scoring with over 16 points per game for a team that ultimately was a number 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He made his mark in high school as a bucket-getter, as he became the leading scorer in the history of North Carolina high school basketball and was named the state's ‘Mr. Basketball', the top high school player in the state.

Before the college season started, White was considered more of a shooting guard, but played well in running the offense and showed himself to be a more than capable point guard and a serious NBA talent. Scouts say there is room for improvement on his decision making and shot selection, but as a 19-year old tall guard there is a lot to like in White's game.

Fun Fact: According to Sports Illustrated, White actually grew up rooting for Duke.