Getting to Know: Carsen Edwards

BIRTHDAY: March 12, 1998

HOMETOWN: Houston, Texas

COLLEGE: Purdue (Junior)

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 200 lb

POSITION: PG/SG

18-19 AVERAGES: 24.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL

ABOUT CARSEN EDWARDS: Edwards was one of the best scorers in all of college basketball this past season, scoring more than 24 points per game to lead a strong Purdue team that went all the way to the Elite Eight. Purdue would lose – barely – to eventual champion Virginia through no fault of Edwards', who posted a ridiculous 42 points on 14-25 shooting, including an absolutely ludicrous TEN three pointers made, one shy of the all time tournament record. There's no question that Edwards, who was a consensus second-team All American and 2-time first-team Big Ten player, has NBA level scoring ability and can get himself buckets. His success at the next level will be how he translates his game in other ways – namely, defense and how he can develop as a playmaker for his teammates.

FUN FACT: Edwards broke the all-time NCAA Tournament three point record in 2019, hitting 28 threes in just four tournament games (the previous record holder had played in six tournament games). He also broke the 40-point mark twice in the tournament, including a career-high 42 to knock out the defending champion Villanova Wildcats.