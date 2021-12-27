LaVine leads Bulls in return, beat Pacers 113-105

This is what it's like to be better than most of the teams in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls 113-105 Sunday victory over the Indiana Pacers. It's been awhile, obviously, and not just the 10 games over .500, the 20-10 record the Bulls now have that is the first time the franchise is 10 over in more almost five years.

That's nice, but it's more so playing like this, the Bulls basically controlling the entire game with trenchant offense and bitter defense. And then when the Pacers looked like they might make things queasy late in the fourth quarter, the prescription was Zach LaVine this time just shrugging them off with a few routine baskets on the way to a game-high 32 points in his first game back after his Covid absence.

"We wanted to come out and have a better performance than we did last time because they killed us last time," LaVine acknowledged about a dominating Pacers win last month. "Jumped on us right away. We remembered that and I think we got a little bit of revenge from what they did to us.

"Everybody's been that next man up," LaVine added. "Everybody has been staying ready and when their name is called they come in and know exactly what to do; they play their role. I think everybody has accepted their roles very well and has just done whatever it takes to win. We've had that mentality since training camp. And we haven't, obviously, listened to a lot of the critics. We really put a chip on our shoulder. We've been good with guys out, and that's saying a lot."

Zach Lavine finished with 32 points in his return to action against the Pacers on Sunday night.

Mostly that you probably can stop pinching yourself. This Bulls season now more than a third of the way through with its share of injuries and absences has only been getting better. The small sample is finished. It seems more sustainable than fluke. The guys who have been around can tell the best.

"It's exciting," said Nikola Vucevic, back on course with a third straight premier game with 16 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. "We've been playing well and have a lot of basketball left and a lot to look forward to.

"I don't think we have one selfish guy on this team who cares more about their own numbers and production than team success," admired the 11-year veteran. "It's all about winning. When you have guys like that, it's easy. It's the best, it's what you play for. You have a bad game and you win you don't care because you won the game; you have a good game you win it feels even better. This feels great. When you play to win everybody has fun, good things happen, every one is involved; it's been fun to be a part of this. And especially for us coming with this whole new group of guys and we didn't know how things were going to work out and for us to be this good early on, it motivates you and gives you that energy to keep going and keep growing this team and getting better.

"When you play with unselfish guys (like this), it makes the game easy," said Vucevic. "It's beautiful to watch."

It's really been perhaps a decade when we could honestly say that about the Bulls. There were some competent, if idiosyncratic, seasons after Derrick Rose was injured in the 2012 playoffs, and a few notable games, like Joakim Noah's gutty Game 7 in the 2013 playoffs and Rose's game winner in Game 3 in the 2013 conference semifinals against Cleveland.

But those teams always seemed more patched together and vulnerable to coming apart at the seams, a mosaic of both creativity and incongruity. Thees Bulls seem so confident, assured and optimistic that this is just the beginning.

"They've earned their record and that says a lot of about the level of talent," offered Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming. "And in comparison to some of the other teams that have been together a little bit longer, we have the ability to keep growing out of that. I'm a little biased, but I think they are pretty good."

Fleming had a bit closer view than usual Sunday as the substitute for head coach Billy Donovan, who was added to the NBA health and safety protocols list. He joined holdout Lonzo Ball, as well as Tony Bradley and newly resigned Alfonzo McKinnie. Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones remained out with injuries. The Pacers also were missing their share of players as the epidemic continues to ravage the league, the Bulls already with three postponed games to make up.

But the resolve of these Bulls players begins at admirable and continues to remarkable.

Last week, it was DeMar DeRozan coming directly out of Covid quarantine to score 38 points in the victory over the Lakers. This time with DeRozan the supporting actor with 24 points, LaVine in his first game back after a second Covid absence in two seasons led the scoring and took over the closer's role with a dozen fourth quarter points and those back to back scores out of a timeout with 3:19 left after Indiana came within 108-100.

Pretty special, eh Zach?

"Like I said," LaVine responded, "I thought what DeMar did was incredible, coming back within one day and playing against the Lakers and having the performance he did. I got to scrimmage a little bit and got some practices in."

Which perhaps helps define why these Bulls are so good beyond the obvious talents of three recent All-Star players in LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic.

Like Fleming mentioned about the brief huddle after that late game timeout.

"We were going out and DeMar said, ‘Listen, stay with Zach. I'll play off him.' Those guys are pretty selfless in that respect," related Fleming. "Both of them were willing to sacrifice for the other. It really seems to work."

It's unclear if it's more remarkable or unexpected.

This, "Both guys need the ball, both guys like to shoot and score" narrative was often the summer story for the Bulls. Heck, the critics chirped, "That won't work."

DeRozan laughed it off in his first preseason meeting with media, and the joke has been on everyone else since.

"We had that conversation before the season," reiterated LaVine. "We play well with each other, and we're straight up. Obviously, there's going to be nights where I have it, he has it. As long as we both have that same demeanor of whatever it is to win, we're going to be fine. It's vice versa (him or me). We've been doing it all year. He's been incredible in the fourth quarter, so it's been easy for me to almost be like, ‘Get him the ball and get out of the way.' Because coming up to this point, I haven't won like this and this has been the best feeling I've had of winning. So it's been real easy for me."

And once again, not that it isn't difficult, but these Bulls often do make it look easy.

Usually not quite this much as the last Pacers lead was 5-4. Though Indiana got their deficit down around eight a few times, the final score was the closest they were since a few minutes into the game.

The Bulls shot the ball exceptionally well, which always does make things looks easier. It was a season-best 67 percent in the first half, and 57 percent for the game and 48 percent on threes. Javonte Green had 13 points with his personal dunk fest, and the Bulls got some timely reserve contributions from seldom used Tyler Cook and Matt Thomas.

And Fleming in the hot seat for the first time in his NBA career.

He was the only holdover from Jim Boylen's staff after being an assistant in Denver and Brooklyn. His only head coaching work was in Germany after he played there.

"Obviously, it's very different. I've never coached an NBA game before," said Fleming, equally willing to share the success. "I think our staff was really locked in. Billy is probably the most competitive guy I've been around. He really wants to be here. He just said, ‘I'm here if you need me. You guys just go ahead and coach and help these guys win.' His support (and all day Zoom rotation and strategy sessions) was really important. It's pretty humbling to have a chance to coach the Bulls. It's humbling to be an assistant coach for the Bulls. You have a chance to sit in that seat, it's pretty powerful."

Fleming also was no slouch, both in his posture and approach.

He got away with a nice matchup in having DeRozan defend center Myles Turner. It's probably why Turner has been suggesting he might be elsewhere. Even with the mismatch, the Pacers rarely went inside to Turner until later in the game, running their offense primarily through Domantas Sabonis. Vucevic with his size made it difficult for All-Star Sabonis, who shot five of 17.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds in the win over Indiana.

The Pacers with coach Rick Carlisle play a variety of defenses, starting the game with a zone the Bulls were ready for, leading 33-27 after the first quarter after a run of scores in nine of 11 possessions as Vucevic had eight points. The Bulls big man has been adjusting to being on the receiving end more and finishing with aplomb, and LaVine's passing.

The Pacers also were trapping both DeRozan and LaVine off screens as they staggered rotations during the game. But Fleming made a nice adjustment to deemphasize the screens and get the Bulls' sharpshooters to the middle of the floor. That gave both DeRozan and LaVine more opportunities to find their spots. And with both shooting well, the Bulls separated themselves in a decisive second quarter to take a 63-48 halftime lead.

Team assists were down some as LaVine led with five with Ball and Caruso out. But LaVine was finding Vucevic for some easy scores and he and DeRozan were wining their individual battles. DeRozan had a clever crossover drive and score for a three-point play to end the half while LaVine casually made five of nine threes. With Vucevic popping out for two of three on threes, that also opened driving lanes for LaVine. That's the X-factor the Bulls have envisioned with three high scorers on the floor.

The Pacers threw some feints in the third to get within 87-79. Then DeRozan went for the knockout in the fourth after a driving slam dunk from Cook with six straight points for a 95-81 Bulls lead with 7:06 left. And then it was Zach to finish them this time, a fadeaway 15 footer, a three, another mid-range fadeaway and then Vucevic with a fancy assist to Green for a 14-point lead with five minutes left. LaVine added those two late baskets to remind the Pacers not to bother anymore.

A few, a happy few, a band of brothers.

"I've always been somebody, especially with my past experiences, where it's ‘OK, I've got to do it now and I've got to do everything.' It's we're down 10 and I want to get it back right away. He's (DeRozan) so calm. It doesn't matter if he has 25 going into the fourth quarter or four. He takes that fourth quarter as a totally different game. And it's something to learn from and I think I've picked up on that."

Yes, and they can still get better.