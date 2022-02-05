Vucevic, Dosunmu lead Bulls in win over Pacers

Ayo Dosunmu was nervous, and a little scared.

He was being summoned Friday morning. Like the loudspeaker from school: Ayo to the principal's office, Ayo to the principal's office. He knew why, the back-to-back turnovers the previous night in Toronto which eventually contributed to the Bulls overtime loss to the Raptors.

"After the loss I didn't talk to (Bulls coach Billy Donovan) until this morning," Dosunmu was recalling. "And it was like one of those times like when you get in trouble in school and you don't know how your parents are going to react. So he called me this morning and he was like, ‘Ayo, I want to talk to you.' I was thinking he was going to be upset, of course."

The Bulls' 22-year-old rookie emergency starting point guard's diffidence underscores a preternatural maturity and calm, but he still was somewhat uneasy. Being benched?

"He came to me and asked, ‘Ayo, what did you learn from yesterday?'" Dosunmu related. "I told him that picking up my dribble on the baseline and having better court awareness in the game (was what I learned). And he was like, 'Cool, you got it.'

"I'm like, 'That's it?' He's like, ‘Yeah.'

"That exchange right there," Dosunmu said with a relieved smile, "that just makes me want to come out here and go through a wall for him and compete for him because I know he believes in me."

Which is just what Dosunmu did Friday night and delivered perhaps what will become known as the Dagger Dunk with a drive down the lane for a slam dunk in the closing seconds of the Bulls strenuous 122-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Ayo Dosunmu throws down a ferocious dunk over two Pacers defenders to ice the game and secure the victory for Chicago.

So the Bulls Big Three came through, Nikola Vucevic continuing his hot streak with a season-high 36 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks, DeMar DeRozan with 31 points and seven assists against relentless double teams and traps and Ayo Dosunmu with 15 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, and a career-high 14 assists.

"Ayo made a great explosive play downhill to finish," agreed Donovan. "He's not afraid of the moment and I trust him. He's going to have a belief and confidence that he's going to make the play. He's not always going to be perfect, but he'll learn from his mistakes. I wasn't sure he could get there, but he got off the floor quick and was able to dunk it."

The highlight play erased the disappointment from the previous night's overtime loss and eased the Bulls back into first place in the Eastern Conference ahead of Miami at 33-19. Indiana dropped to 19-35 despite 42 points from Caris LeVert. The Bulls return to the United Center Sunday to play the Philadelphia 76ers, and a win would send Donovan and the Bulls coaching staff to All-Star weekend in Cleveland along with DeRozan and Zach LaVine in the featured game and Dosunmu in the Rising Stars tournament for first and second season premier players.

Which is yet another pleasant surprise in this most surprising and transformative of Bulls seasons with the absences and occasional inconsistencies that continue to be offset by profound determination and legitimacy. The zeitgeist of the NBA these days has become the battles of attrition. The Bulls Friday added Zach LaVine with back spasms and Coby White with a hamstring issue to their injury stack while Indiana started basically all perimeter players with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis out along with Malcolm Brogdon.

DeMar DeRozan celebrates with Ayo Dosunmu after he threw down a one-hand jam to essentially secure the victory over the Pacers.

But the Bulls firewall has been the unexpected performances from players like Dosunmu, Javonte Green with his fourth consecutive double figure scoring game and fifth in the last six with 16 points and this time Matt Thomas with 10 points in an extended 27 minutes.

Not that it seemed like it would be necessary. Sure, the Bulls added to their injury woes, but the Pacers are a broken team. Their only player taller than 6-7 on the roster was a G-league guy they added just Friday. They started three undrafted players, a rookie and LeVert, the latter whose missed about a third of the Pacers games with injuries after cancer surgery. And then the Bulls began the game with 10 straight points. It seemed like they'd win by 50. And Vucevic might get 60.

"Tonight I was able to take advantage of the size difference," Vucevic acknowledged with the Pacers defending him with 6-5 two-way contract guard Terry Taylor on leave from the Mad Ants. But talk about a colony of workers.

Vucevic did his thing with 13 points in the first quarter, the Bulls quickly recognizing the mismatch as Taylor seemed just to come up to Vucevic's waist. With Vucevic turning inside for easy layups and Green slashing for eight points, the Bulls were ahead double-digits much of the quarter despite the unstoppable LeVert.

The twisting and turning wing man scored 22 points in the first quarter, enabling the Pacers to stay within 40-33 and Donovan recognizing that the Bulls needed to, OK, stop maybe one guy.

"Actually after that first quarter we did a fairly decent job because he was on pace to get 60 tonight," Donovan noted. "I know he got 42, but we did a pretty good job after that first quarter. We just said after the first quarter we are trapping him the rest of the game just to get the ball out of his hands. We tried to make it more difficult because he was playing around us and through us and over us that first quarter."

So the Bulls basically sent raiding parties to surround LeVert pretty much whenever he got the ball. Still, Indiana stayed around somehow despite their lack of regulars and having to use Lance Stephenson, a local favorite for some reason (blowing in LeBron's ear a few years ago in a playoff game, I assume) despite the basketball IQ of a hedgehog.

The Bulls were dominating on the boards.

I better write that again as I get few opportunities.

The Bulls were dominating on the boards.

Seven first-half offensive rebounds and 10 overall in the half from Vucevic. Shooting 55 percent. But with four of 15 threes. Though scoring inside like they never do, 70 for the game, eventually, after 38 points in the paint at the half. But leading the Pacers just 65-62 at halftime.

Nikola Vucevic finished with a season-high 36 points to go along with 17 rebounds and three blocks in the win vs. Indiana.

"It was a good battle out there; both teams competed really hard," said Vucevic channeling some Rasheed Wallace.

OK, now the Bulls were going to really take them seriously.

The Bulls scored eight straight points to begin the second half, but the Pacers were a bit more prepared for the doubles and moved the ball around and got six threes. And suddenly it was a game and DeRozan probably was thinking about where he'd make the game winning three this time when the Pacers even went ahead 86-85 midway through the third. Yes, the first of those amazing back to backers was here in Indianapolis on New Year's Eve. It seemed like it might be necessary again as the Pacers got within a point and closed the third quarter trailing 93-90 even with Vucevic adding another dozen points in the third.

"We got Vooch the ball a lot inside, but we could have gotten more," said Donovan. "They were trapping and that got us a lot of good open shots, but we didn't shoot the ball great; that happens on a back to back. We generated good shots when Vooch got the ball. Vooch was really impressive in Toronto last night, but the thing I really was impressed with Vooch always has been a scorer; everyone knows that. I was really impressed what he did at the basket tonight defensively. We had a couple of breakdowns on the perimeter and just got beat. Vooch had a couple of blocks (all three in a crucial one-minute stretch in the fourth quarter) and made some guys miss some shots with his length. So not only did he have a great offensive night, he did a great job protecting the rim as well. He was a force."

See, see.

The Pacers were especially tough on DeRozan, extra help, bouncing him off screens. He did score four straight points after drawing a key offensive foul early in the fourth quarter when Indiana got within 95-94. The Bulls got up 110-98 on another Green slash to the basket with about five minutes left and a Dosunmu three.

It came after a subtle but clever Bulls adjustment as Indiana was letting Green shoot threes from the left corner on the strong side plays. So the Bulls moved Dosunmu there, and he got a wide open look from Vucevic. And he can shoot threes.

But LeVert did some more of that shimmy shimmy ko-ko-bop of his around the basket that still befuddled the Bulls (42 points with one three; DeMar was impressed). He scored three times in two minutes as Indiana got within 118-115—it's a one possession game!—on a Justin Holiday three with 36.4 seconds to go.

The Bulls called time and set up a play for DeRozan or Vucevic. But the Pacers were having nothing to do with DeMar Redux. So the option was Vucevic on the move into deep position as he'd done all game. But Pacers "big man" Taylor stuck with and fronted Vucevic, leaving an I-465 lane for Dosunmu.

"It came down to basically the play we drew up," Dosunmu explained. "Coach, he knew the way they were playing. They were denying DeMar and, of course, late game a lot of teams know where the ball is going. So he just told me that when I get downhill try to hand off to him (DeRozan). But if he's denied just turn the corner. When we came out of the timeout, I just told Vooch to be ready. I thought I'd come to Vooch because he had the size advantage. But Taylor stayed back and I had the lane. So that was my adrenaline, and that was just the best play to make."

In his face!

The type of play that gets you on the honor roll.