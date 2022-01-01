The New Year's Eve Heave! DeMar DeRozan ends Pacers at the buzzer

Talk about your ball dropping on New Year's Eve to set off a massive celebration.

It happened for the Bulls Friday in Indianapolis when DeMar DeRozan's wrong foot, off balance, fadeaway three pointer was a fitting finale to the fireworks the Bulls have produced this season and a 108-106 victory.

The win sent the Bulls into 2022 with a 23-10 record, first place in the Eastern Conference with their sweep (thus far) over the Brooklyn Nets.

As the ball settled through the net—and perhaps through the hearts of the Nets—DeRozan stepped back in a two-armed raised Rocky pose appropriate for this team that was expected to be the league's Chuck Wepner, a valiant competitor set up to take the blows of the famous. And like a Times Square crowd, Bulls teammates flowed to embrace the Bulls new hero.

"As soon as it left my hand it felt good," DeRozan said after a long shower and a little relief. "A hard fought game, an aggressive game, kind of reminded me of a playoff type of physicality game. We stuck with it, kept fighting, kept fighting and pulled out the win. Point seven, I think I went up, Coby (White had previously) got on the floor, big rebound because the last couple of possessions we just couldn't get a rebound to save our lives.

"Coby dove on the floor, threw it to me," DeRozan explained. "I tried to just assess the floor. I saw Zach (LaVine to the left) ahead of me and I looked at him and he looked at me like, What was I gonna do? I kept it. Vooch (Nikola Vucevic) came in for the screen and his man stayed, and for a split second I was going to kick it to Vooch. But by the time I looked up at the clock I said, ‘I've got to make something happen.' I just tried to make enough space to get it up and get it over."

DeMar DeRozan's one-legged game-winning three-pointer as the shot clock expires in Indiana.

And so the game and the year were over, but the Bulls seemed to be just starting the way they continue to find so many ways to light up the NBA skies.

It was grueling this time as the absences of defensive aces Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso seem to be having an effect. The Bulls were outrebounded 55-42, but less than what their big men didn't do. Vucevic had 14 points and 16 rebounds and Tyler Cook led in rebounds per minute with five in 14. It wasn't Indiana's big men the issue since Myles Turner had just six rebounds. Though he did have some foul trouble. It was Indiana's guards at the close beating the Bulls to the ball as Torrey Craig had 11 rebounds.

With his 28 points, DeRozan shot just eight of 24, but 11 of 12 on free throws. Zach LaVine was more around the rim this time instead of in it with seven of 17 for 17 points. It was Coby White with the biggest shots of the game until that last one, White with 24 points and six of seven threes.

"Take away Coby from this game, we don't win," said DeRozan, who had 13 fourth quarter points. "He hit some big time threes when we needed. When we couldn't get anything going offensively, he came through and kept us getting over the hump. He played extremely confident and without him we don't win this game."

DeMar DeRozan: DeMar DeRozan walks off with Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr, Jordan Bell, and Zach LaVine behind him.

White is averaging 18 points the last three games on 12 of 23 on threes. The Bulls got eight points from Matt Thomas on some sharp shooting and seven points from Derrick Jones on some deft dunking. Though this one came in fits and starts, substitute coach Chris Fleming often having difficulty getting these Bulls to fit in and start in the early afternoon game.

"We were flat in general," said the 4-0 Fleming. "Didn't have a whole lot of pop to us and had trouble generating on both ends of the floor the energy we normally play with. A lot of credit to those guys to find a way to win on a night we didn't have our best stuff. We just had to gut it out there."

Fleming also did his part nicely by not doing too much of his part.

With the denouement approaching and DeRozan dribbling perhaps a little too casually into the front court, Fleming rose to call timeout. But with the Bulls in scramble mode and DeRozan surveying, Fleming wisely kept the timeout in his pocket. That enabled DeRozan to assess the entire defense as he dribbled.

Domantas Sabonis briefly switched onto DeRozan after Vucevic came up screen. Craig scrambled back in front of DeRozan. DeRozan faced up on the Pacers logo about 40 feet from the basket and dribbled between his legs with 1.8 seconds left. Fleming began to wonder if he should have called that time out. But then it is DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls fourth quarter magician.

"I wanted to size it up, either win or go home," said DeRozan. "I just wanted to get a good look at the rim. By the time I looked up I didn't realize the clock was so low. I had to get it off."

DeRozan then took one step off his left foot in that famous Dirk Nowitzki pose, shot stretched out toward the basket and them, boom! Talk about your aerial barrage.

The King of the Fourth, DeMar DeRozan, delivered.

This time even the usually dispassionate veteran was feeling it, his winner coming just after rookie Ayo Dosunmu had to walk DeRozan, already with one technical foul, way from an official after a disputed out of bounds play. DeRozan and Craig had been fighting it out all week after the Pacers Sunday loss in the United Center.

"Just my natural competitive nature that's internal," DeRozan offered. "I never really show it on the outside too much, but when you do see it, that's what goes on inside. I'm a firm believer in as long as I've got time I've got a chance. You just have to understand as long as there's time on that clock you can figure out something to do to pull out a victory, and that's what we did tonight."

The Bulls fell behind 104-98 with two minutes left after leading basically the entire time. But also then giving an indication of why this team may be more than just on a nice, virus-aided roll.

"For the team to be able to hold on and sustain like we're doing, ending the year at the top of our conference speaks volumes of what type of team we are and what type of team we can be once we get back to full strength," said DeRozan.

But oh what a last few minutes of the basketball calendar year for the Bulls.

Perhaps the virus with several Pacers regulars out, perhaps the 3 p.m. Indiana start, perhaps just that stretch heading into the NBA's long winter, but it was a rugged start for both teams. The Bulls led 25-23 after one quarter, the Bulls the better shooting team at 36 percent. There have been rumors of a Pacers makeover as they dropped to 14-22. And new coach Rick Carlisle's use of center Turner remains curious with Turner mostly out of the offense. Again, the Bulls often defended him with DeRozan.

The Bulls stretched it out a bit in the second quarter behind a trio of White threes—the bench combined scored one fewer point—and the Bulls led 54-50 at halftime.

"I said something to Zach in the first half that it's just one of those games where I feel nothing is going our way from the ref standpoint, offensively can't get a rhythm; it's just going to be one of those ugly games coming down to the last possession," DeRozan related. "I just told him to stay with it, just keep pushing, keep pushing, and my teammates did and it was a hell of a win to pull out."

Tap to watch DeMar DeRozan give postgame reaction following Chicago's thrilling win over Indiana on New Year's Eve.

The Bulls looked like they were going to pull away in the third quarter with the Pacers without a true point guard. Caris LeVert with 27 points was mostly making plays, and the Pacers had 17 turnovers that led to 24 Bulls points. It's those turnovers and deflections that usually offset the lost rebounds, though the Pacers became more forceful with 17 offensive rebounds.

White was efficient passing with just one turnover and the Bulls inched ahead 82-74 before the Pacers closed the third with five straight. The Bulls started the fourth quickly thanks to White and DeRozan. But Indiana's pressure on the boards led to enough chances that seemed enough for their side.

And then the Bulls began making just about all the plays.

Trailing 104-98—Indiana's last field goal of the game would be with 2:34 left—White probably made the biggest shot that mostly will be forgotten:

Javonte Green's mean screen opened a lane for LaVine, who drew the defense and passed to White in the left corner for his sixth three: 104-101 Indiana, a chance.

Green was shielding LeVert on a drive right when DeRozan helped off his corner defense to steal the ball. White retrieved it, middled to DeRozan, who saw LaVine signaling either for a taxi or the ball. DeRozan passed ahead and LaVine slammed the ball to bring the Bulls within 104-103 with 1:40 left in the game.

LaVert then got a lane on a Sabonis screen. But Vucevic recovered nicely on the switch and got back to deny LeVert. But DeRozan then missed on a baseline 13 footer much simpler than he would soon have. The Pacers then missed threes by LeVert and Justin Holiday before LeVert was fouled on a second offensive rebound and made two free throws for a 106-103 Indiana lead with 56.5 seconds left. These again were guard issues with Vucevic boxing out Sabonis.

LaVine then crossed over Holiday and drove. Sabonis helped and deflected the ball as LaVine tried the lay-in. While this was going on, DeRozan was at the three-point line on the left wing waiting for a shot. LaVine quick twitch sprung up to get the ball, but he missed again close. When two Pacers went for the ball, it bounced out to DeRozan, who was riding to the rescue. He grabbed the loose ball, pump faked once, perhaps out of habit, and made the 14 footer with 36.4 seconds to get the Bulls within 106-105.

LeVert then was driving when DeRozan stepped in to help again, forcing a corner pass to Craig, who dropped the ball out of bounds. It appeared off him but with a DeRozan push, DeRozan fuming about the ball going back to Indiana. The Pacers after some discussion tried a lob inbounds to LeVert that White scrambled to save for the Bulls to get it to DeMar DeRozan to...

...wish Bulls fans a Happy New Year.