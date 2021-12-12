Shorthanded Bulls fall in Miami, LaVine scores 33

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic appears recovered from his bout with the coronavirus.

Not so much his shot as Vucevic—it was hardly all him with seven Bulls players quarantining because of the outbreak—couldn't shake his slump, shooting three of 15 for 10 points in the Bulls never-in-it 118-92 Saturday loss to the Miami Heat.

The Bulls got 33 points in another bravura performance from Zach LaVine and 15 points with some early game good shooting from Lonzo Ball. But not much from anyone else in Alex Caruso's return from a hamstring problem. Not that the Heat had such an advantage with their two best players, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, out with injuries.

But the Bulls never led, trailed by double digits less than six minutes into the game, by 14 after the first quarter, and never really made a run in that supposed game of runs. The Heat got 26 points from Duncan Robinson with 19 threes—though the Bulls almost matched that with 17—and 20 points and 12 rebounds from Miami backup center Dewayne Dedmon in outmaneuvering the Bulls two-time All-Star center.

This Dedmon could tell some tales.

Not Vucevic. He's at a loss, and so are the Bulls with their second consecutive wretched defeat on this short road trip. The Bulls now are 17-10, tied with Milwaukee for second in the Eastern Conference, a game and a half behind Brooklyn and a game ahead of 16-11 Miami.

"It's not working for me right now, but it's part of it," admitted Vucevic, once again plaintively reaching for answers in another "What's wrong" postgame session with media. "I've never been through a slump like this. I just have to work myself out of it; there's no other way. Obviously, I am not playing well right now, not doing what I am supposed to do, not doing my job. I just have to figure it out, plain and simple.

"I got here by working my way up to here," Vucevic added. "Obviously, talent is part of it, but I worked my way to the level I am. Now that I am going through a tough time, the only way I know is to work myself out of it. I've gotten shots in my spots. Tonight I got some postups, hook shots I've made a career of and tonight nothing was falling for me. I look at the games (afterward) and, honestly, I don't have an explanation for what's going on with my shot. It's something I've always been very consistent with my whole career. I've always been around a 50 percent shooter. I don't know. I just have to figure it out."

It's clearly a more significant issue now with leading scorer DeMar DeRozan among the many Bulls who've tested positive for the virus, though most are reserves with Ayo Dosunmu and new callup Stanley Johnson added to the list just Saturday afternoon. It also includes Javonte Green, Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr. and Matt Thomas. Broadcasters Stacey King and Bill Wennington, traveling with the team, also were victims.

Though, frankly—and stop calling me Frank Lee, and it looks like it was the wrong week to start high fiving again—LaVine, Ball and Vucevic should be enough, especially with Caruso returning, to be more competitive than the Bulls were in Miami. Tyler Herro had 17 points and Kyle Lowry 16 points and 12 assists. But it was the way the Heat sliced up the Bulls with all the stuff coach Billy Donovan always talks about with movement, hard screens, deft passing for 37 assists and an impressive series of play calls after timeouts that almost every time lead to an easy layup score or wide open shot. Perhaps the Bulls players were watching, also. Miami was playing some beautiful basketball.

To paraphrase Glenn Frey, the Heat was On.

They were flying around like Eagles.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting on Saturday night.

It helped (not the Bulls) that the Heat made seven of their first 10 threes in the first quarter, nine of 14 overall for a 39-25 first quarter lead. Vucevic then was victimized on a pair of lob dunk scores in pick and roll again out of a Miami timeout. That was when the Bulls got as close as they would, within 43-38. That began a 12-0 Miami run to 65-52 at halftime. And it was the Miami players with the Caruso-like hustle plays we'd mostly seen from the Bulls, a third quarter sequence of multiple Miami retrieves leading to a three, 86-71 after three and 12-3 to start the fourth and before too long Marko Simonovic time.

Anyone want to talk about something other than that game?

There seemed to be a muted frustration among the Bulls players and Donovan about this epidemic hitting the team at a time when they'd been playing their best basketball.

No one really can say much. And, really, how much does anyone know about a worldwide virus outbreak that confounds experts. In addition, there's been perhaps a more dangerous outbreak of divisive discord and virus fatigue among the general public about what to do about all this. It's not masking a lot of vitriol.

It seemed from what the Bulls were saying no one really had any coronavirus symptoms. But they've been caught in the web of preventative enhanced NBA testing initiated because of the holiday season and more close personal, family contact. The league's caution is understandable considering the untenable alternative of losing another whole or part season.

Though it seems the unspoken question around the NBA has been what if they weren't testing daily—all Bulls players have been vaccinated and many have had the booster shot—would anyone know? And would that be endangering others without symptoms? Perhaps the positive is without severe symptoms the recovery period might be quicker, and the Bulls now have a soft stretch of two games in the next seven days.

Donovan may have been experiencing the exasperation of the great disappearing roster. David Copperfield hasn't made as many people disappear.

Tap to listen to Billy Donovan's postgame reaction following Chicago's loss to Miami on Saturday night.

"Certainly you want to protect all these guys," Donovan was delicately saying before the game. "I know there was a strong push for vaccinations, and obviously a lot of our guys did do that. Some guys (got) the booster. But we have a lot of guys sitting back home with no symptoms. Maybe that's because they got vaccinated; I don't know. But then you have guys that are dealing with colds and flus that actually have worst symptoms than our guys. Again, I think that you trust in the people in the league for the medical side of it."

And then after the game, Vucevic meandered around, "Hey, no one looks sick" for awhile.

"I don't want to say something and start a crazy conspiracy or anything," Vucevic began in tip toeing in that medical minefield. "We all have been vaccinated; most of us got boosters. I didn't get a booster yet because I just had it. So I might be in the best position because for 60 or 90 days I am clear of everything. I am the safest guy to be around. I think your team tests when you have cases or something and guys pop up. Like for me, for example, if I was never tested I wouldn't have known I was positive because I didn't really have symptoms. I had symptoms like a little cold. It's just the way it is and you have to deal with it, can't do anything about it. Just sucks that when you get it you have to be out for 10 days and there is nothing you can do about it and guys have to work their way back. And when there are a lot of guys like this out our only hope is nobody else pops up positive."

And that would be the only time positive really was used Saturday night in at least a neutral way for the Bulls.

There wasn't much positive otherwise.

Tap to see video highlights from Chicago's Saturday night matchup against the Heat.

LaVine was really good despite Miami double teaming and trapping him regularly. Sometimes LaVine acts like defenders are some lint that has landed on his shoulder. He just sort of flicks it away, and then rises up for another unlikely shot that goes in.

He made 11 of 20 and seven of 11 threes; he was the guy Miami devoted most of its defense to controlling. And that's one of the best defensive teams.

Ball had a good start with nine first quarter points and two of four threes. But without DeRozan and Vucevic troubled, Ball doesn't get the benefit of being a fourth option the defense is not much watching. Ball's defense continues to be excellent, and he's still one of the league's best three-point shooters. But that's mostly what he does. Twelve of his 15 field goal attempts were threes, and Donovan did suggest that Ball might try other ways to score.

"I think one of the things without DeMar that Lonzo can help us on maybe a little different than what he's done is maybe get into the paint and get downhill a little more and generate some stuff for himself at the basket or force some help and get his passing involved," said Donovan.

That is the curiosity about point guard Ball, though which was no secret around the NBA.

He's excellent in transition, one of the best point guards getting the ball up court with the dribble and long passes. He's become an uncannily good three-point shooting. But he demurs from a middle game, rarely venturing into the lane, especially for scoring chances. Lane penetration is one of the primary roles of the top point guards, and Ball does so to pass. But he doesn't as much to score, which is somewhat unusual.

Perhaps the game for the Bulls needs little explanation other than Alfonzo McKinnie, who was signed from the G-league's Mexico City team Friday, was first off the bench followed by two-way player Devon Dotson. Tony Bradley had seven rebounds, but played just nine minutes as Donovan remained consistent with his smaller, speed lineups.

This time the Bulls did get hurt on the boards, out rebounded 50-34 and 16-4 on second chance points.

But Donovan is riding with Vucevic despite his 41 percent overall shooting the last four games and averaging 14.8 and 8.8 in that stretch. He is averaging a respectable 15.1 points and 10.5 rebounds for the season in a difficult transition from first option to third or fourth. In his nine games back from his virus absence, his averages are consistent at about 17 and 10. That included back to back games of 30 and 27 points against the Hornets and Nets just over a week ago. So it's not like he hasn't produced. And won't.

"I thought again Vooch had some pretty good looks," said Donovan. "Everybody's probably a little bit out of sorts right now because we keep losing players, and we keep throwing different guys in, and we need more from different guys. But about Vooch, I've got a lot of belief and a lot of confidence and a lot of trust in him. He puts the work in. Maybe I wouldn't feel that way if I didn't see him working (so hard). That's why I have a lot of trust and confidence and belief in him. He's just got to work his way through it."

The shooting, the virus, the testing, the holidays. This is about the time someone reminds us it's a long season. The Pistons are next. That should make someone smile.