Keys To The Game vs. Pacers (11.22.21)

An Active Tony Bradley

Bradley has been great for Chicago, averaging 9.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per 36 minutes. His rim protection and willingness to set effective screens has kept the Bulls offense and defense humming along in the absence of All-Star Nikola Vucevic.

On Monday night Bradley will potentially have his hands full with two solid big men, as the Pacers are one of the few teams still running a traditional two-big setup with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, both standing at 6-foot-11.

Bradley has been great at making simple plays and avoiding cheap fouls, Monday will be perhaps his most important game in terms of smart defense, as the Bulls need his size in this matchup.