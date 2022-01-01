Keys To The Game: Bulls at Wizards (1.1.22)

The Chicago Bulls fans gave Bulls Nation a truly happy New Year, rolling into 2022 with an incredible buzzer-beating win over the Indiana Pacers that vaulted them into first place in the Eastern Conference.

On New Year's Eve, DeMar DeRozan knocked down a one-legged, fadeaway 3-point shot to give the Bulls a nail-biting 108-106 road win. Chicago now sits tied with the Brooklyn Nets, whom they have already defeated twice, for the top seed in the East.

Chicago looks to keep their positive momentum rolling well into 2022 as they take on the Washington Wizards in D.C., with the Wiz being losers of 6 of their last 10 games.

Here's how the Bulls can matchup with the Wizards on Saturday night.