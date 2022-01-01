Keys To The Game: Bulls at Wizards (1.1.22)
The Chicago Bulls fans gave Bulls Nation a truly happy New Year, rolling into 2022 with an incredible buzzer-beating win over the Indiana Pacers that vaulted them into first place in the Eastern Conference.
On New Year's Eve, DeMar DeRozan knocked down a one-legged, fadeaway 3-point shot to give the Bulls a nail-biting 108-106 road win. Chicago now sits tied with the Brooklyn Nets, whom they have already defeated twice, for the top seed in the East.
Chicago looks to keep their positive momentum rolling well into 2022 as they take on the Washington Wizards in D.C., with the Wiz being losers of 6 of their last 10 games.
Here's how the Bulls can matchup with the Wizards on Saturday night.
Extra Defensive Attention On Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal returned from the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, dropping a big-time 29-point, 10-assist double-double in his return.
Beal was his usual self, knocking down 2-of-5 shots from 3-point range, committing only two turnovers and leading the Wizards to victory despite the team shooting only 31% from 3-point range and 64% from the free throw line.
If the Bulls use a combination of Ayo Dosunmu, double-teams, etc., to slow down Beal considerably, then the path to victory will be much easier.
Focus On Locking Down The Painted Area
The Washington Wizards, despite having the uber-talented Bradley Beal, are not a great 3-point shooting team. The Wizards come into New Year's Day 2022 ranked 26th on NBA.com in 3-point percentage.
Washington has many new additions to the roster and two of their more recent acquisitions in Kyle Kuzma (73% FG at the rim per CleaningTheGlass.com) and Daniel Gafford (78% FG at the rim) are a big part of their team having success attacking the rim.
In Washington's most recent win over the Cavs, Kuzma and Gafford combined for 36 points on a solid 16-of-23 from the field.
If the Bulls want to prevent the Wizards from dictating the flow of this game, then they need to focus on keeping their young, athletic bigs from wrecking having havoc in the paint.
Big Bench Scoring Effort
The Bulls bench unit was instrumental in the win over the Pacers, playing solid defense throughout the evening and contributing some timely buckets on offense.
Derrick Jones Jr. was specifically impressive on the offensive end, contributing 7 points on 100% shooting from the field. Jones, Dosunmu, Matt Thomas and others will need to once again play solid defense but Chicago will likely need even more from their bench unit on offense.
Chicago's matchup against Washington is on the second night of a back-to-back for them, so it would behoove the Bulls to do everything that can to take some of the scoring load off of the shoulders of DeMar DeRozanand Zach LaVine.
