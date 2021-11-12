Keys To The Game: Bulls at Warriors (11.12.2021)

The Chicago Bulls kick-off their five-game West Coast road trip with a matchup with the best team in the league record-wise, the 10-1 Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry is having a huge start to the season, with a 50-point outburst packed in-between two 20+ point performances over his last three games, all Warriors wins.

Chicago is coming off of two impressive wins, a 23-point win over the Brooklyn Nets and a 10-point win over Dallas. Friday night will provide the Bulls with another opportunity to separate from the Washington Wizards in the standings, with whom they are tied for first place in the Eastern Conference.