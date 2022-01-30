Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Trail Blazers (1.30.22)
The Bulls look to bounce-back from their disappointing road loss to the Spurs when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday afternoon. This Portland squad will be without superstar point guard Damian Lillard, putting even more pressure on CJ McCollum and others to produce.
Here's how the Bulls can take care of business against Portland on Sunday afternoon.
Better pick-and-roll defense
The Bulls were absolutely crushed by the Spurs diligent pick-an-roll attacks on offense.
The big issue however, is that the Spurs didn't do anything special. Over and over again, simple pick-and-rolls led to easy points for San Antonio due to poor communication and defense from the Bulls.
The Bulls perimeter defenders need to do a better job of denying penetration. When teams are able to drive to the basket without much fuss, Nikola Vucevic is forced into tough situations.
Chicago is already a team that is forced to gang rebound due to general size concerns, so they simply can not compound that issue by allowing numerous breakdowns in pick-and-roll coverage.
Get the ball in the paint
For this key, we went with the more general "get the ball in the paint," because Portland is a poor defensive team, ranking 28th in defensive rating per NBA.com.
If the Bulls are able to get the ball into the paint, good things will happen.
Vucevic can go to work in the low post, or simply draw help defenders and find an open shooter as he is so apt to do. If Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan focus on slashing through the Trail Blazers perimeter defense, then they will find themselves at the rim and free throw line often.
Focus on Anfernee Simons
I believe it's safe to say most NBA fans are familiar with the explosive scoring exploits of CJ McCollum, but Anfernee Simons has been just as important to Portland's offensive attack wit about only half as much notoriety.
The 22-year old Simons is averaging 15.7 points per game, 3.7 assists with only 1.8 turnovers, while shooting an elite 40.5% mark from the 3-point line.
Simons can score in a hurry and being too physical when guarding him is a terrible call, seeing as he is a 91% free throw shooter.
McCollum will get his points, but if the Bulls can limit the amount of havoc Simons is able to wreak on the their gameplan, they will in a solid position to win.
