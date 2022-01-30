Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Trail Blazers (1.30.22)

Better pick-and-roll defense

The Bulls were absolutely crushed by the Spurs diligent pick-an-roll attacks on offense.

The big issue however, is that the Spurs didn't do anything special. Over and over again, simple pick-and-rolls led to easy points for San Antonio due to poor communication and defense from the Bulls.

The Bulls perimeter defenders need to do a better job of denying penetration. When teams are able to drive to the basket without much fuss, Nikola Vucevic is forced into tough situations.

Chicago is already a team that is forced to gang rebound due to general size concerns, so they simply can not compound that issue by allowing numerous breakdowns in pick-and-roll coverage.