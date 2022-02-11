Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Timberwolves (2.11.22)
The Bulls look to pickup back-to-back wins as we inch closer to the NBA All-Star break.
Chicago picked up a much-needed 121-109 win on Wednesday over the Hornets in Charlotte. In that win, DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Bulls to victory.
Now, the Bulls face off with another offensive-minded squad that has not been inspiring on the defensive end in Minnesota.
So how will the Bulls match up with a young, feisty T-Wolves team?
Deny dribble drive penetration
The Timberwolves have an interesting group of talented, young players, including Rising Stars participants Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, both extremely athletic slashers.
Edwards is averaging a career-best 22 points per game and 35% from 3-point range. But the key to his game and that of many of many of Minnesota's young stars is their ability to get to the rim and finish with authority.
The Bulls perimeter defense will need to deny dribble drive penetration as this will open up solid 3-point shots for a T-Wolves squad that struggles to knock down the perimeter jump shot (18th in the league at 35% from 3-point range).
Contest every Karl Anthony-Towns shot
The versatile 6-foot-11 Towns is one of the best perimeter shooting big men in the league. Towns is up to 24 points per game while shooting 40% from the 3-point line.
Towns' elite shooting ability means that every half-hearted close out attempt can result in a 3-pointer being drilled right in your face.
Whether it is Nikola Vucevic sprinting back to contest pick-and-pops or a guard performing a "peel back switch" to get out to Towns, someone will need to be aware of his whereabouts on the perimeter at all times.
As mentioned above, the T-Wolves struggle to knock down the 3-point shot consistently but KAT is the one player who absolutely can not be left open.
Attack the paint
Karl Anthony-Towns has long has the reputation as an unreliable rim protector but he has improved bit by bit in this area over his career.
The Timberwolves rank 14th in defensive rating per NBA.com and though that number has slipped as of late, it still shows a team making strides in this area.
It would behoove the Chicago offense to really attack Towns and Naz Reid, as foul trouble to Minnesota's frontcourt would force them to go small against a Bulls team that excels in this area.
