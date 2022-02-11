Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Timberwolves (2.11.22)

The Bulls look to pickup back-to-back wins as we inch closer to the NBA All-Star break.

Chicago picked up a much-needed 121-109 win on Wednesday over the Hornets in Charlotte. In that win, DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Bulls to victory.

Now, the Bulls face off with another offensive-minded squad that has not been inspiring on the defensive end in Minnesota.

So how will the Bulls match up with a young, feisty T-Wolves team?