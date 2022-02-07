Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Suns (2.7.22)

Make Chris Paul work on defense

The Suns are great because of their two-headed monster of Booker and Chris Paul, but one of their clear flaws right now is their backup point guard play is not up to the elite level of their other groups.

Paul has helped Booker limit his turnovers, with Booker averaging the 2nd-lowest turnovers per game figures of his career (2.5). But, Booker averages 4.3 assists per game, while Paul is still dominating in that area averaging just over 10 assists per game.

Simply put, the Suns offense goes as Paul goes.

If Paul is attacked when he is on defense, it can serve two purposes as it would both drain his energy and possibly result in foul trouble for the orchestrator of the Phoenix offensive attack.

If the Bulls can wear down Paul, it will make it a bit easier to limit Booker's offensive production as well.