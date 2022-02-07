Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Suns (2.7.22)
The Bulls fought hard on Sunday afternoon but ultimately fell 119-108 despite a huge 45 points from DeMar DeRozan. Now Chicago looks to regroup against the best team in the league record-wise, the 42-10 Phoenix Suns.
Billy Donovan's group will have to work together, meaning as much clear communication as possible against a Suns team that is playing like it desperately wants a repeat trip to the NBA Finals.
Know your defensive coverages
There is no one defensive strategy that will slow down the All-Star duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul.
Of course, there is no way of knowing beforehand if the Bulls will employ just one defensive strategy or multiple against the Suns on Monday.
Either way, Chicago will need to make sure there is no confusion about what coverage they are in at all times. Any defensive miscommunication against this cohesive Suns group, and you are likely giving up a high percentage shot attempt.
Make Chris Paul work on defense
The Suns are great because of their two-headed monster of Booker and Chris Paul, but one of their clear flaws right now is their backup point guard play is not up to the elite level of their other groups.
Paul has helped Booker limit his turnovers, with Booker averaging the 2nd-lowest turnovers per game figures of his career (2.5). But, Booker averages 4.3 assists per game, while Paul is still dominating in that area averaging just over 10 assists per game.
Simply put, the Suns offense goes as Paul goes.
If Paul is attacked when he is on defense, it can serve two purposes as it would both drain his energy and possibly result in foul trouble for the orchestrator of the Phoenix offensive attack.
If the Bulls can wear down Paul, it will make it a bit easier to limit Booker's offensive production as well.
Generate open 3-point looks
If you're around basketball long enough, you will hear the phrase "it's a make or miss league."
And while that is what it ultimately boils down to, the most important part of those 3-point shots is getting open and balancing yourself for a clean attempt.
The Bulls did a great job of generating open shots against the Philadelphia 76ers, racking up 21 assists against just 8 turnovers. But despite the fact that Chicago shared the ball, they shot a paltry 26% from the 3-point line.
Obviously, being without so many of your top players will change the way your offense functions, but Chicago simply has to make more of their 3-pointers to survive against the elite competition in the NBA.
Players like DeRozan, who specialize in the midrange, post and driving to the basket, don't necessarily need to up their 3-point rates but everyone else on the Bulls will need to take advantage of the open looks that DeRozan's foray's to the rim usually attract.
