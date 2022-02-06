Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Sixers (2.6.22)
The Bulls pikced up a big "get-right" win when they knocked off the Pacers in Indiana on Friday night. In that win, Chicago fans received a little bit of everything: a dominant, 36-point outing from Nikola Vucevic some scoring heroics from DeMar DeRozan, electrifying dunks from Javonte Green and a clutch moment from Chicago-native Ayo Dosunmu.
Now the Bulls look to pick up their first win against Philadelphia 76ers, who have already beaten Chicago twice this season. If the Bulls win on Sunday, Chicago's coaching staff will be headed to NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.
Here's how the Bulls can secure Billy Donovan's spot at the All-Star game on Sunday afternoon.
Pressure Joel Embiid while rotating to shooters
This is essentially the key to winning against the Philadelphia 76ers. Doc Rivers and his staff understand how much chaos Joel Embiid can wreck on a defense, and so he gets a large amount of touches.
When Embiid has time to slowly back down his defender, he is likely to score or get to the charity stripe. The Bulls--like most teams--will probably double-team Embiid when he gets too deep into the paint. This, of course, leaves open 3-point shooters on the perimeter.
The key to a successful defense against Philly is doubling Embiid, and then scrambling with both quickness and purpose to closeout on any shooters.
A simple rinse, repeat of this strategy will definitely leave Bulls defenders winded, but an intense amount of energy and effort have to be given for any team to expect to slow down one of the best bigs in the NBA in Embiid.
Contain Tyrese Maxey drives
Philadelphia's second-year guard is having a breakout season, averaging 16 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is shooting 39% from the 3-point line, which is scary for opponents considering Maxey's best offensive skill at this time is his tremendous ability to drive to the rim.
Despite Maxey's great 3-point percentage, the Bulls best course of action is still to worry more about his ability to put pressure on the rim.
Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and the other guards will have to stay attached to Maxey as he runs through screens and make sure not to bite on pump fakes.
If Maxey is allowed to get downhill with a full head of steam too often, the Sixers will have another way to generate open 3-pointers outside of Embiid paint touches.
Attack Sixers bigs in the pick-and-roll
The Bulls are no stranger to running pick-and-roll aggressively, and have even had some games where opponents went heavy on pick-and-roll to dismantle their defense. This will be the best course of action for Chicago to wear down the physical Philadelphia bigs.
If the Bulls want to mitigate the offensive rebounding advantage of the Sixers, they will need to "get into the legs" of the Philly bigs, meaning they need to tire them out as quickly as possible.
Thankfully for Chicago, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are three of the more talented players in the league when it comes to running the pick-and-roll/pick-and-pop.
If the Bulls are aggressive in making Embiid move on defense, and to a lesser extent Drummond, then they will have a shot to take down a Sixers team that has lost back-to-back games coming into Sunday afternoon.
