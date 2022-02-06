Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Sixers (2.6.22)

The Bulls pikced up a big "get-right" win when they knocked off the Pacers in Indiana on Friday night. In that win, Chicago fans received a little bit of everything: a dominant, 36-point outing from Nikola Vucevic some scoring heroics from DeMar DeRozan, electrifying dunks from Javonte Green and a clutch moment from Chicago-native Ayo Dosunmu.

Now the Bulls look to pick up their first win against Philadelphia 76ers, who have already beaten Chicago twice this season. If the Bulls win on Sunday, Chicago's coaching staff will be headed to NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Here's how the Bulls can secure Billy Donovan's spot at the All-Star game on Sunday afternoon.