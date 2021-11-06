Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Sixers (11.6.21)

Attack The Paint

The Philadelphia defense is one of the best in the league at protecting the rim, ranking in the top-10 in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per NBA.com. To take down the Sixers this weekend, the Bulls will have to be more aggressive in getting downhill to attack the painted area. Chicago was held below their season average in free throws vs. the Sixers on Wednesday.

More aggressive attempts like DeMar DeRozan's near posterization of Joel Embiid would go a long way in boosting the Bulls confidence over the course of the game.