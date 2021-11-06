Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Sixers (11.6.21)
The Bulls suffered their first road loss of the season as another valiant comeback effort fell short.
DeMar DeRozan collected 37 points and Zach LaVine scored 26, but Philadelphia's team defense carried them to a hard-fought five point win. Chicago gets another crack at Joel Embiid and the Sixers on Saturday night at the UC.
Close Out On Curry
The Bulls understand that Seth Curry is one of the better shooters in the league and treated him as such, but even then, Curry was able to outmaneuver the Bulls' defense to the tune of 22 points on 9-14 shooting from the field. Whether Chicago applies constant pressure or plays more of a zone-style defense, knowing where Curry is on the floor will be of paramount importance.
Attack The Paint
The Philadelphia defense is one of the best in the league at protecting the rim, ranking in the top-10 in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per NBA.com. To take down the Sixers this weekend, the Bulls will have to be more aggressive in getting downhill to attack the painted area. Chicago was held below their season average in free throws vs. the Sixers on Wednesday.
More aggressive attempts like DeMar DeRozan's near posterization of Joel Embiid would go a long way in boosting the Bulls confidence over the course of the game.
Best Version Of The Bench Mob
The Bulls bench unit has been stellar in helping maintain a high level of defensive intensity throughout games all season. But their offensive production has varied greatly on a game-to-game basis. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu hit another timely 3-point shot to help rally the Bulls late in Philadelphia, but it will take more than just the rook against a veteran-laden Sixers squad. Philadelphia's bench outscored Chicago's 30-13 in the first matchup and Billy Donovan will simply need more from his second unit offensively against a Sixers' defense that is just as tough as Chicago's stout defensive unit.
NEXT UP: