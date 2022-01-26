Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Raptors (1.26.22)

The Chicago Bulls look to string together back-to-back wins as they take on the Toronto Raptors at the UC.

Chicago picked up a road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder behind a team-high 26 points from Nikola Vucevic and a career-high 24 points from stellar rookie Ayo Dosunmu.

On Wednesday night, the Bulls will take on a Raptors team that has clawed their way into playoff contention despite injury concerns of their own. Key Toronto players Fred VanVleet and rookie Scottie Barnes are listed as questionable for Wednesday night.