Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Pistons (1.11.22)
Remind Me Later •
Body
The Bulls will attempt to bounce-back from their win-streak ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. On Tuesday evening, Chicago will take on the 9-30 Detroit Pistons.
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic will all look to have more efficient nights against a defense that while not as effective as Dallas', has been playing much better as of late.
With No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham in tow, the Pistons will certainly put a strong effort against the top-of-the East Bulls.
Be Patient in halfcourt sets
The Bulls scored 99 points in their loss to the Mavericks on Sunday night, their lowest scoring total since December 11. It was a testament to great defense from the Mavs and, of course, the Bulls also suffered a poor shooting night from Zach LaVine, which won't happen likely.
To get LaVine and co. in a good groove on Tuesday night, Chicago will need to make sure to work to get good shot as often as possible. Chicago's transition offense is lethal but a young Detroit team can be taken advantage of by trusting the extra pass.
Nikola Vucevic will be important as a passing hub against a Pistons team that also lacks elite size outside of the newly acquired 7-foot-2 Bol Bol.
Attack Detroit bigs in space
The Pistons usually start 6-foot-8 Isaiah Stewart and 6-foot-7 Saddiq Bey at center and power forward, making them one of the rare teams that Chicago has a size advantage over.
In two games against the Pistons this season, Vucevic is averaging an impressive 15-point, 17-rebound double-double. A big part of his success has been LaVine and DeRozan creating advantageous situations for him to attack, whether it be by pick-and-pop jump shots or quick entry passes after duck-ins into low post position.
If Chicago makes attacking the Pistons' bigs a priority, the offense should find plenty of room to attack.
More aggressive drives to the basket
Chicago offsets their lack of 3-point attempts with a dedication to getting to the free throw line. So, of course, things can go quite awry when there are a lack of attempts from the charity stripe.
In the Bulls loss to the Mavericks on Sunday, they only managed a paltry 13 attempts from the free throw line.
Of course, Chicago can't control the referees' whistles but a dedication to getting deep into paint and accepting contact will at least force the issue.
Detroit is 2nd in the league in personal fouls per game (20.7) and their inability to defend without fouling should put the Bulls in a position to collect plenty of points from the free throw line, provided they stay diligent in executing actions going toward the basket.
NEXT UP: