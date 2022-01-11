Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Pistons (1.11.22)

The Bulls will attempt to bounce-back from their win-streak ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. On Tuesday evening, Chicago will take on the 9-30 Detroit Pistons.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic will all look to have more efficient nights against a defense that while not as effective as Dallas', has been playing much better as of late.

With No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham in tow, the Pistons will certainly put a strong effort against the top-of-the East Bulls.