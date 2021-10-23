Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Pelicans (10.23.21)

All for one, and one for all!

An important element of every successful team is their commitment to come to together as one. To beat the Pistons tonight every Bulls player on the floor must get involved in the action. Offensively, Chicago must freely skip the ball from player-to-player forcing Detroit's defense to scramble, and in time breakdown. The Bulls need to open the floor by spreading out all along the perimeter to draw the Pistons away from the paint, opening driving lanes to the hoop, and then attack the basket at every opportunity for easy scores, be they layups, mid-range jumpers or getting to the free throw line after drawing contact at the iron.

Defensively, Chicago needs to talk and watch each other's back every trip down the court. As a group, they must close down the paint, forcing the Pistons into taking contested shots far from the hoop, and deny them the opportunity to slip into a comfortable and effective rhythm.