Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Pelicans (10.23.21)
The Bulls close the book on back-to-back home games this evening with a rematch against the Detroit Pistons whom they defeated Opening-Night, 94-88, Wednesday in the Motor City. Fans that can't catch the game in person at the United Center can see or listen to the action on TV or radio (NBC Sports Chicago / WSCR-AM 670 / WRTO 1200 / TUDN) beginning at 7:00 PM (CT).
Chicago takes to the hardwood sporting a perfect 2-0 record after knocking off New Orleans last night at the UC, 128-112. All-Star Zach LaVine led the Bulls' stampede with a game-high 32 points, while DeMar DeRozan put up 26 points and Lonzo Ball recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Gentlemen – Start Your Engines!
At the top of Chicago's "to-do" list each night is to get off to fast starts. Establishing and sticking to an aggressive and speedy tempo is the No. 1 goal for Chicago's highly athletic roster, especially so against a Pistons squad that outside of forward Jerami Grant, has trouble putting points on the board.
Take nothing for "Grant-ed"
The Pistons are in the early stages of a total rebuild. However, they do have some very talented young players, who in time should make them dangerous. Unfortunately, one of their brightest stars, this season's No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, will miss the game due to an ankle injury. Thus, the burden of carrying most of the offensive weight will fall once again to the aforementioned Jerami Grant, who a year ago torched the twine for a career-best 43 points against the Bulls, albeit in a losing cause. And speaking of losing, Detroit has lost 8 straight to Chicago. A collective blanketing of Grant, forcing the Pistons to find offense from some other source will go a long way to extending the Bulls' impressive winning streak over their longtime division rivals.
All for one, and one for all!
An important element of every successful team is their commitment to come to together as one. To beat the Pistons tonight every Bulls player on the floor must get involved in the action. Offensively, Chicago must freely skip the ball from player-to-player forcing Detroit's defense to scramble, and in time breakdown. The Bulls need to open the floor by spreading out all along the perimeter to draw the Pistons away from the paint, opening driving lanes to the hoop, and then attack the basket at every opportunity for easy scores, be they layups, mid-range jumpers or getting to the free throw line after drawing contact at the iron.
Defensively, Chicago needs to talk and watch each other's back every trip down the court. As a group, they must close down the paint, forcing the Pistons into taking contested shots far from the hoop, and deny them the opportunity to slip into a comfortable and effective rhythm.
