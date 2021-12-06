Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Nuggets (12.6.21)

The Bulls enter Monday night sitting 0.5 games back of the top spot in the Eastern Conference, though they hold the tie-breaker over the Nets with their two victories in the three-game series that completes on January 12.

Chicago goes for a sweep of the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. The Nuggets fell to the Bulls in Denver, 114-108, with Zach LaVine chipping in a huge 36-point night.

In the Bulls initial victory over the Nuggets, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was out. Jokic is slated to play on Monday, coming fresh off of a 32-point, 11-rebound double-double in a win over the New York Knicks.

Chicago and Co. would have a four-game winning streak if they knock off Denver, a win that would mean a lot consider Denver's level of play with Jokic in tow.