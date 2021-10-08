Keys to the Game: Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans (10.08.21)

Sharing is Caring

A third important key tonight for Chicago will be to continue sharing the ball, making it hop from one side to the other in getting and keeping everyone involved in the flow of the game. Against the Cavs the other night the Bulls dished a whopping 36 assists on 51 made baskets. Golden State led the league in assists last year with an average of 27.7 per game. So obviously 36 is a pretty big number, and more the exception than the norm, but this year's Bulls squad is loaded with willing passers and elite level scoring options. So, look for Chicago to keep swinging the ball. There really shouldn't be a lot of isolation, one-on-one action when the Bulls have the ball in their hands. On the contrary, there should be a lot of player movement, cutting in and out of the paint and skipping the ball from side-to-side in search of open looks at the rim.