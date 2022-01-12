Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Nets (1.12.22)

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons with relative ease on Tuesday night, picking up a huge 46-point win. Now, Chicago turn their full attention to a tough battle with the Brooklyn Nets that will take place Wednesday night at the UC.

The Bulls are 2-0 so far this season against the Nets, but Wednesday's matchup represents the first time Chicago will get a look at Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving in tow.

With James Harden and Irving both questionable but expected to suit up, Chicago will need to lock in, especially on defense, on Wednesday night.