Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Mavericks (11.10.21)

The Bulls look for their second straight victory when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at the UC.

Chicago knocked off league-leading scorer Kevin Durant, James Harden and Brooklyn on Monday night with a defensive effort that saw Durant work hard for every one of his 38 points and Harden finish with a paltry 14 points and four turnovers.

The Bulls will need to bring that same defensive effort when they take on Luka Doncic and Dallas ahead of their West Coast road trip.