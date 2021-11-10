Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Mavericks (11.10.21)
The Bulls look for their second straight victory when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at the UC.
Chicago knocked off league-leading scorer Kevin Durant, James Harden and Brooklyn on Monday night with a defensive effort that saw Durant work hard for every one of his 38 points and Harden finish with a paltry 14 points and four turnovers.
The Bulls will need to bring that same defensive effort when they take on Luka Doncic and Dallas ahead of their West Coast road trip.
Limiting Luka
Luka Doncic has continued his reign as one of the NBA's best young players, averaging 24 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists to start the season. Doncic has continued to attack defenses in the midrange area via isolations and pick-and-rolls but his frequency of shots at the rim has went down tremendously under new Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.
The Bulls will need to continue to limit Luka's shot attempts at the rim, as jumpers can be quite an inefficient way for him to generate offense against the more physical perimeter defenses.
Embrace The Fast Break
Lonzo Ball has helped the Bulls tremendously with his contagious ball-sharing ways, especially in transition. The Bulls offense is good, but it becomes great when they and Lonzo embrace looking for quick scoring opportunities on the fast break.
Per CleaningTheGlass.com, Chicago adds almost 6 points per 100 possessions to their offense (2nd best mark in the league) through transition play.
Dallas has been solid on defense under new head coach Jason Kidd but they one area they haven't been great in is transition defense. The Bulls will be able to fluster Dallas early if they force Kristaps Porzingis and their bigs to hustle down the court on defense often.
Another Test On Closeouts
The Bulls do not rank very high when it comes to contesting 3-point shots. This statistic is a bit misleading, as Chicago is second in the league in terms of limiting their opponents 3-point attempts.
Chicago's defense is still allowing opponents to hit too many of their 3-pointers (36.8%) but Billy Donovan and the coaching staff has done a great job at making sure they mitigate their occasional defensive lapse by committing to running teams off the 3-point line and not even allowing them to attempt them.
To beat a Mavericks team that is averaging just under 40 attempts per game from 3-point range, Chicago won't be able to rely on simply limiting their number of attempts from deep. The Bulls will have to make sure that they rotate quickly and contest with great effort regardless of how many 3-pointers Dallas gets off.
