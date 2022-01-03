Keys To The Game: Bulls vs Magic (1.3.22)
The Chicago Bulls came into 2022 on fire, winning back-to-back games on game-winning shots to close out and open the New Year. DeMar DeRozan is on an incredible run right now, averaging 28 points per game over the Bulls seven-game winning streak.
Chicago looks to extend their winning streak to eight games as they take on the Orlando Magic at the UC. Here are the keys to Chicago.
Increased Attention On Franz Wagner
The Rookie of the Year race is an intriguing one, with Evan Mobley leading the Cavaliers to a playoff position and Franz Wagner putting up big time numbers for Orlando.
Wagner has been balling for the Magic, averaging a team-leading 15 points and 2 assists per game. The versatile Wagner can do damage from inside or outside the paint and has a surprising amount of off the dribble creation for such a big player.
Whether it is the freshly available Lonzo Ball or someone else, the Bulls will need to keep a body on Wagner at all time.
The 6-foot-10 Wagner prefers to get into the teeth of a defense rather than pulling up for jump shots, so it would help the Bulls defense greatly to force the younger Wagner into contest jumpers rather than drives to the rim.
Get Vucevic shots at the rim
The last time the Bulls played the Orlando Magic, Nikola Vucevic had a solid game with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a block but he left some points on the table.
Vooch got to the free throw line five times, second on the Bulls, but he went a terrible 1-of-5 from the line. It's safe to say one should not expect Vooch to shoot that poorly from the charity stripe tonight against Orlando.
Outside of Wendell Carter Jr., the Magic don't have many players who matchup well with Nikola's craftiness as a low post scorer.
If Chicago makes it a point to feed Vooch in the post and in pick-and-rolls early and often, then Orlando could be forced to deal with foul trouble from the start.
Keep The Bench Involved
The Chicago Bulls bench unit has been key to their balanced play all season long. To keep Chicago's impressive winning streak alive, the Bulls will once again need not just defense but also some timely shot-making from their reserves.
Coby White, specifically, was huge in Chicago's previous win over Orlando, pouring in 20 points off the bench on a scorching hot 9-of-11 shooting from the field.
Orlando's guards have not been the best this season when it comes to guarding on the perimeter and fighting through screens, so White should yet again be able to find enough room for a big night on offense.
