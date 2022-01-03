Keys To The Game: Bulls vs Magic (1.3.22)

Increased Attention On Franz Wagner

The Rookie of the Year race is an intriguing one, with Evan Mobley leading the Cavaliers to a playoff position and Franz Wagner putting up big time numbers for Orlando.

Wagner has been balling for the Magic, averaging a team-leading 15 points and 2 assists per game. The versatile Wagner can do damage from inside or outside the paint and has a surprising amount of off the dribble creation for such a big player.

Whether it is the freshly available Lonzo Ball or someone else, the Bulls will need to keep a body on Wagner at all time.

The 6-foot-10 Wagner prefers to get into the teeth of a defense rather than pulling up for jump shots, so it would help the Bulls defense greatly to force the younger Wagner into contest jumpers rather than drives to the rim.