Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Lakers (11.15.21)

The Bulls bounced back in a big way on Sunday night, winning the second game of their West Coast road trip by beating the Clippers 100-90 in L.A. The Bulls win ended the Clippers winning streak at seven games.

Chicago continues to prove their mettle by battling through adversity, collecting wins against top competition while down two starters in Patrick Williams and Nikola Vucevic.

The road doesn't get any easier however, as the Bulls take on Chicago-native Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday evening.

Here's how the Bulls can continue to keep the good times rolling in L.A.