Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Knicks (10.28.21)

The red-hot Bulls look to secure their first 5-0 start since the 1995-96 season when they take on the New York Knicks on Thursday night. This matchup features two teams that have definitely surprised analysts so far.

The gritty, Tom Thibodeau-led Knicks are scoring 118.8 points per game and meanwhile, a Bulls squad that was expected to struggle on defense is in the top-10 in steals, blocks and defensive rating. Fans that can't catch the game and Joakim Noah Night in person at the United Center can see or listen to the action on TV or radio (NBC Sports Chicago / WSCR-AM 670 / WRTO 1200 / TUDN) beginning at 7:00 PM (CT). New York is heading to Chicago off of a home win over the Sixers, and the Bulls return home after a nail-biting win in Toronto behind 26 points from DeMar DeRozan.