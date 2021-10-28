Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Knicks (10.28.21)
Remind Me Later •
Body
The red-hot Bulls look to secure their first 5-0 start since the 1995-96 season when they take on the New York Knicks on Thursday night. This matchup features two teams that have definitely surprised analysts so far.
The gritty, Tom Thibodeau-led Knicks are scoring 118.8 points per game and meanwhile, a Bulls squad that was expected to struggle on defense is in the top-10 in steals, blocks and defensive rating. Fans that can't catch the game and Joakim Noah Night in person at the United Center can see or listen to the action on TV or radio (NBC Sports Chicago / WSCR-AM 670 / WRTO 1200 / TUDN) beginning at 7:00 PM (CT). New York is heading to Chicago off of a home win over the Sixers, and the Bulls return home after a nail-biting win in Toronto behind 26 points from DeMar DeRozan.
Prepare for a Revved Up Randle
Julius Randle made his first All-Star season last season behind a torrid shooting pace that seemed unsustainable. His great level of play has kept up so far this season. Randle's efficiency has taken a dip but his aggressiveness has not. According to data from CleaningTheGlass.com, Randle's frequency of shots at the rim are up 9% from last season. Kemba Walker's presence as a shooter has clearly done wonders for their offense.
The Bulls will need to provide adequate help on defense and communicate early and often to slow down Julius Randle.
Midrange Maestros At The Madhouse On Madison
The Bulls have four players scoring in double figures this season but their top-three scorers (Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic) have all been solid-to-great midrange shooters throughout their respective careers. This will be especially important against a Knicks team that is tied for third in the league in blocks per game.
Chicago can still succeed on offense by running their normal system, but the Knicks' shot blockers make floaters and mid range jump shots the most effective way to attack their stout D.
DO IT FOR JO!
It's Joakim Noah Night at the UC. Tom Thibodeau will be in the building. As will Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson, and a fired-up Chicago crowd. There isn't much more that needs to be said! The energy in the building will be amazing on Thursday night and the only thing that could make the night better is the Bulls clinching their first 5-0 start since the Jordan years.
NEXT UP: