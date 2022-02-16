Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Kings (2.16.22)

The Bulls look for their fifth straight win when they take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The Kings made one of the biggest moves of the NBA trade deadline, swapping Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2nd round draft pick for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

Sacramento is trying to move into the crowded Western Conference playoff race. De'Aaron Fox and Sabonis make a powerful offensive duo but the Kings' defense has been lackluster.

If the Bulls limit their turnovers as their usually do on Wednesday night, then their shot-makers (DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, etc.) should be able to sink the struggling Kings.

DeRozan will be going for an NBA record, trying to become the first player in league history to score at least 35 points on 50% shooting in seven straight games.