Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Jazz (10.30.21)
Remind Me Later •
Body
The Bulls fell just short of an impressive comeback win in Thursday night's matchup with the New York Knicks on ‘Joakim Noah Night.'
Despite a raucous crowd that was even more hyped due to the number of former Bulls legends in the building, Chicago was one mid range jump shot away from an incredibly impressive early season win.
The Bulls still sit in a four-way tie for first place in the Eastern Conference as they face perhaps the best team in the league in the undefeated Utah Jazz.
Slowing A Balanced Attack
The Utah Jazz are a tough team to slow down since they run offense through several different players. Utah comes into Saturday night with six players scoring in double figures, including two-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell (20 ppg, 116.5 offensive rating).
Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson is putting up 17 ppg off the bench.
The Mountain In The Middle
Utah's stellar defense is led by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. He comes into Saturday's matchup averaging an 18-point, 17-rebound double-double with a combined 1.3 steals/blocks per game.
Trying to keep Gobert occupied and on the move as much as possible could be the best way for the Bulls to generate offense. The matchup between Gobert and Nikola Vucevic in the post will be crucial to who wins the game.
The Ultimate Bounce Back?
Chicago's loss to the Knicks on Thursday night was heartbreaking. The Bulls' very, very impressive comeback effort fell just short, with DeMar DeRozan missing a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer. On top of that, 2nd year forward Patrick Williams suffered a wrist injury that is projected to keep him out for four-to-six months.
The loss kept the Bulls from being the first team in the NBA to go 5-0. It is perhaps a little too early in the season to care about being undefeated, but on the other hand, Chicago has a chance to knock off the last undefeated team in the league in Utah.
Saturday night could be a huge confidence booster for the 4-1 Bulls.
NEXT UP: