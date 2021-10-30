Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Jazz (10.30.21)

The Bulls fell just short of an impressive comeback win in Thursday night's matchup with the New York Knicks on ‘Joakim Noah Night.'

Despite a raucous crowd that was even more hyped due to the number of former Bulls legends in the building, Chicago was one mid range jump shot away from an incredibly impressive early season win.

The Bulls still sit in a four-way tie for first place in the Eastern Conference as they face perhaps the best team in the league in the undefeated Utah Jazz.