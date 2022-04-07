Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Hornets (4.8.22)

Better execution on offense

The Bulls offense has been successful for the most of the 2021-22.

As of Thursday afternoon (per NBA.com), the Bulls offensive rating sits just outside the top-10 at 112.4 (13th). Despite their solid overall marks, we have seen some awful execution on that end of the floor as of late.

In today's offense-heavy NBA, the Bulls have scored below 100 points three times over their last 10 games.

The Bulls are scoring 107.3 PPG over their last 10, a figure that is a full 4.1 points worse than their season average.

Simply put, we need to see an efficient Bulls offense that doesn't depend on a herculean effort from DeMar DeRozan to have success. That would go a long way towards building confidence going into the postseason.