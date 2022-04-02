Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Heat (4.2.22)

Continue to feed Patrick Williams shots

The Bulls former No. 4 overall pick flashed the potential that makes him a long-term answer on this Bulls roster. He collected a double-double of 10 points, 12 rebounds and he had two blocks to boot. But the Bulls could still use more field goal attempts (FGAs) out of Williams.

If Williams is being aggressive, even with limited shot attempts, the Bulls offense will be in a much better place. Defensively, we have always expected Williams to add some much-needed size and rebounding, so the rim protection and work on the glass was excellent to see.

Whether he starts or continues to come off the bench, we need to see an engaged Patrick Williams on Saturday and the rest of the season as we approach the playoffs.