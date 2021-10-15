Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Grizzlies (10.15.21)

The Bulls and the Memphis Grizzlies close out the 2021-22 preseason tonight at the United Center. Chicago looks to stay unbeaten while the Beale Street Bears hit town sporting a 3-2 mark.

For the Bulls to close the book on a perfect preseason Chicago needs to stampede out of the chute as soon as the ball gets tossed up for grabs. Establishing a fast pace from the jump and sticking to it will be an important key for the Bulls this season as it will help to ignite their explosive offense, and at the same time tonight, knock the Grizzlies onto their back paws right from the start.