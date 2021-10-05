Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Cleveland (10.05.21)

The return of Denzel and The Finisher!

Tonight's game also marks the first-time former Bulls Denzel Valentine and Lauri Markkanen visit the United Center wearing the other team's uniform. The two former Bulls first round draft picks (Valentine, 14th overall in the 2016 Draft, Markkanen the 7th pick in the 2017 Draft) joined the Cavaliers over the summer as a free agent signee and as part of a three-team trade, respectively. Both Valentine and Markkanen are terrific long-distance shooters, and both no doubt will be motivated to have a big game tonight. Chicago will have to keep close tabs on both hovering out on the arc, and not leave either alone for too long. Of the two, Markkanen is the one more likely to attempt to attack the rim from time to time. If he does, the Bulls will have to put a body on him and let him know -- friend or no friend -- no free passes to the hoop are being passed out.