Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Cavaliers (3.12.22)

Hunt for points in the paint

The Bulls are not a strong offensive rebounding team, standing at 29th in the league in offensive rebounding percentage entering Saturday night and they have also struggled getting to the free throw line.

But with Cleveland being without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, there should be ample opportunities for the Bulls to get inside and put some pressure of the Cavs defense.

Going inside can generate some easy baskets for the Bulls, especially when they can pull rookie Evan Mobley away from the paint.

The Cavs are one of the best teams in the league at protecting the basket but gave up 58 points (a mark that would be the worst in the league) in the paint in their Friday night loss to Miami.