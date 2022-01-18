Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Cavaliers (1.19.22)

The Bulls enter Wednesday night on a four-game losing streak, in big need of a win to get back on track as they look to hold on to first place in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Chicago will take on a Cleveland Cavaliers team that has, along with the Bulls, been one of the better stories in the NBA this season.

The Cavaliers, who finished last season 22-50, enter Wednesday sitting at 27-18 and a mere 0.5 games back of Chicago for first place in the East. The Cavs are powered by talented point guard Darius Garland and their oversized frontcourt featuring Jarrett Allen, Rookie of the Year candidate Evan Mobley and a familiar face in Lauri Markkanen.

Cleveland's defense has managed to form one of the best units in the league.

Their long-limbed frontcourt will provide plenty of challenges for the short-handed Bulls, but with some patience and teamwork, there will be clear-cut avenues for the Chicago to take advantage of the Cavs on Wednesday night.