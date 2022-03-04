Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Bucks (3.4.22)
The Bulls finally get to their oft-discussed rematch with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, who they've only played once so far this season.
That lone Bulls-Bucks matchup was a close, low-scoring battle that Milwaukee won by four points.
With the Bulls fighting furiously to win the Central Division and stay among the top four teams in the Eastern Conference, Friday's matchup with the Bucks represents one of the biggest games of the year.
Keep your composure
Emotions will likely be running high inside the United Center, as this matchup will be the first time Bulls fans get an opportunity to see the Bucks since the Bulls tough January 21 loss in Milwaukee in which Alex Caruso was badly injured.
Though Bulls fans will likely be shouting for a physical matchup, the Bulls players have to remember that as our Sam Smith pointed out, winning is the best form of revenge.
The referees will likely have a quick whistle on Friday night to prevent the game from getting too "chippy."
Close out on Bobby Portis
The former Bull has turned himself into one of the better stretch big men in the NBA.
Portis is shooting 41% from 3-point range this season, the second-highest mark of his career and one that makes it of paramount importance that the Bulls close out on him.
The last time these two teams faced off Portis went 1-of-7 from 3-point range. Look for Portis to try to avenge that poor shooting night. Nikola Vucevic and Tristan Thompson will need to be ready to sprint back to Portis in pick-and-pop actions all night.
Hard screens for Bulls shooters
The Bulls shot an awful 18% from 3-point range in the last matchup with the Bucks. The fact the Bulls only lost that game by four points shows how well Chicago executed in other areas.
Beating the Bucks goes a long way towards showing you are a serious contender and if the Bulls want to do that then they will need to generate more open 3-point looks. Sometimes shots don't fall and that is, of course, out of your control in a make-or-miss league.
But generating open looks from deep is something you do control. The Bulls miss many of their best 3-point opportunities because they oftentimes "over-share," passing up a great look for a seemingly better one that does not exist.
Hard screens from the Chicago bigs will give the Bulls shooters ample time to knock down shots against one of the league's best defenses.
