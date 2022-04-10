Keys To The Game: Bulls at Timberwolves (4.10.22)

The Bulls official wrap-up an exciting 2021-22 regular season on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chicago comes into Sunday night sitting at 45-36, so far a 14-win improvement over their record in the 2020-2021.

For Sunday's tilt with the Timberwolves, the Bulls will be without the services of Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Coby White and Matt Thomas.

This will provide valuable playing time for young players and veterans from the bench unit. Here's how Chicago shorthanded group matches up on Sunday evening.