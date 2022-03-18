Keys To The Game: Bulls at Suns (3.18.22)
The Bulls finish up their tough Western Conference swing with a matchup against the first place Phoenix Suns.
The Suns have been without their heart and soul in Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, but have still been beating teams with impressive efficiency on both sides of the ball.
If the Bulls want to head back to Chicago with a big win in tow, then they will need a huge effort from the entire roster against a red-hot Suns squad.
Quick defensive rotations to shooters
The Phoenix Suns aren't your usual juggernaut NBA team where you can focus on shutting down a player or two.
Yes, Devin Booker is the best player on the team sans Chris Paul, but the true strength of this team is their trust of each other. The Suns will swing the ball around until there is an open man and the open man will almost always confidently take the shot.
This means the Bulls will need to quickly rotate to any open shooter and contest the shot. If the Bulls defense takes players like Cam Payne, Cam Johnson or Jae Crowder too lightly, the Suns could have big night from 3-point range.
More inside touches for Vucevic
The Bulls offense needs Nikola Vucevic to function at its highest level. Whether he is setting screens, passing to the open man or taking a shot, Vooch is always making an impact for Chicago. But when he 3-point shot isn't falling like against the Jazz (0-of-6), the Bulls need to commit to getting Vooch more looks inside.
If the Bulls can get a more efficient performance from Vucevic, it will mitigate any offensive production from yougns Suns center Deandre Ayton.
More bench production
The Bulls bench production has been up-and-down all season long, but things are trending a bit upwards for Coby White.
White went for 12 points, including a couple of 3-pointers in the Bulls comeback effort in a loss to the Utah Jazz. He has been the most consistent bench scorer this season and Billy Donovan will need more from he and the rest of the second unit to pull out a win against an elite team.
Of course, the bench is more than just White's explosive scoring ability. Derrick Jones Jr., Tristan Thompson and others will need to provide more scoring punch off the bench as opponents start to try more aggressive and creative ways to slow down Chicago's All-Star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.
