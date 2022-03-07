Keys To The Game: Bulls at Sixers (3.7.22)

Defend James Harden without fouling

We chose James Harden rather than Joel Embiid simply for the fact that it is a bit more plausible to keep Harden off the charity stripe.

Harden loves to get to his stepback 3-point shot and he sets that move up with his repeated and tough drives to the basket. He is often looking to initiate contact, so Ayo Dosunmu and Co. have to be very cautious about when they go for steals on Harden.

When guarding a perimeter player who hunts for fouls like Harden, it would behoove the Bulls to defense to make sure their hands are clearly visible to referees and that they are in proper help defense position on the weakside.