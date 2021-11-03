Keys To The Game: Bulls at Sixers (11.3.21)

The Bulls continue to pull off impressive victories, as they collected their sixth win on Monday night in Boston.

Chicago was down by as many as 19 points before mounting a massive comeback effort led by DeMar DeRozan's 37 points and Zach LaVine's gutsy 26-point effort. Boston's late collapse was sparked by an intense defensive effort from the Bulls, who held the Celtics to 11 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bulls finish off their two-game road trip against the banged-up Sixers in Philadelphia.