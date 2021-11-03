Keys To The Game: Bulls at Sixers (11.3.21)
Remind Me Later •
Body
The Bulls continue to pull off impressive victories, as they collected their sixth win on Monday night in Boston.
Chicago was down by as many as 19 points before mounting a massive comeback effort led by DeMar DeRozan's 37 points and Zach LaVine's gutsy 26-point effort. Boston's late collapse was sparked by an intense defensive effort from the Bulls, who held the Celtics to 11 points in the fourth quarter.
The Bulls finish off their two-game road trip against the banged-up Sixers in Philadelphia.
Keep The Pressure On Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid is a tough matchup both in the paint and on the perimeter, even at less than 100% health-wise. The 7-foot, 280 lb. big man has a nice touch on his jump shot and is thusly shooting a career-high 50% on short midrange shots per CleaningTheGlass.com
Nor Nikola Vucevic, Tony Bradley or any of the Bulls big men can slow down Embiid by themselves.
So Billy Donovan and the Bulls coaching staff will likely show varied defensive looks, including both occasional double teams from unpredictable angles and mixing up matchups. No matter what strategy the Bulls employ, it will take a group effort to shut down Philly's three-time All-NBA center.
Battle Drummond On The Boards
Philadelphia has dealt with nagging injuries to All-NBA center Joel Embiid throughout his career. Despite those injuries, Embiid has still been dominant, but this year Philadelphia added a top-level backup center with the addition of Andre Drummond.
Drummond has had an intriguing career filled with some highs and lows, but with Philadelphia, he is showing that he can still make an important impact on a winning team.
For his career, Drummond is averaging a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double against the Bulls. Regardless of how many minutes Embiid plays, the Bulls will see Drummond on the floor at some point. And though the Sixers likely won't run too much offense through Drummond, his incredible offensive rebounding presence can cause havoc when he's locked in.
Stay Engaged
The Bulls are currently one of the best teams in the NBA. Entering their Wednesday night matchup with the Sixers, Chicago sits at fourth in the league in Net Rating (+8.7). With a dominant defense and a multifaceted offensive attack, the Bulls can hang with any team in the league.
But when matched up with an injury-riddled Sixers team, Chicago could be tempted to take their foot off the gas, even more so if they get a big lead early. The Bulls will need to stay focused and continue to attack a resilient Sixers team throughout the night, regardless of the score or on-court personnel.
NEXT UP: