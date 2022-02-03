Keys To The Game: Bulls at Raptors (2.3.22)

An active Vucevic on defense

Nikola Vucevic has had a nice week and a big part of that has been him stepping up his game on the defensive end of the floor.

Vooch has been solid against Toronto this season, scoring 17 ppg despite struggling from 3-point range against them (25%). But with a veteran player like Vooch, we know the shots will come and he will keep himself involved on offense down the stretch.

However, Vucevic's defensive effectiveness can be up-and-down. But when he locks in and plays with energy in pick-and-roll coverage on D, the Bulls are an extremely tough team to beat.

Over the last five games, Vucevic has had two 3-block performances.

Toronto's great rookie Scottie Barnes and NBA champion Pascal Siakam are both capable of getting to the rim quickly and finishing with authority. If Vucevic can be a solid deterrent around the basket on Thursday night, the Bulls will be able to grind out another big road win.