Keys To The Game: Bulls at Raptors (2.3.22)
The Bulls look to keep their winning ways going when they take on the Raptors in Toronto on Thursday night.
Chicago will surely be looking for a better defensive performance after giving up 115 on 49% in their most recent win over Orlando. Here's how the Bulls matchup with the Raptors on Thursday night.
Strong defensive focus on Gary Trent Jr.
Gary Trent Jr. has been on an absolute tear as of late. Over the last 10 games, Trent is averaging 26 points per game while knocking down an elite 48% of his 3-point shots.
Trent has been great against Chicago this season, averaging 25 ppg while hitting a red-hot 52% of his 3-point shots. While that 52% from 3-point range is unsustainable, it represents the trouble the Bulls have had in closing out on Trent.
The Chicago defense needs to locate Trent early and often, as he is one of several of the players on Toronto who absolutely can not be left open from 3-point range.
Keep feeding DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan scoring in bunches is nothing new but he is on another one of his extended hot streaks as of now. DeRozan is averaging 29 points per game over his last 10, including a 41-point performance in a loss to Orlando.
DeRozan has been stellar against his former franchise this season, averaging 27 points and 6 assists per game.
Chicago making sure to concentrate on DeMar as a focal point against the Raptors could also lead to foul trouble for key Raptors like the OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and the aforementioned Gary Trent Jr..
Of course, DeRozan will need some help, but a healthy dose of DeMar on offense should lead to Chicago taking a 3-0 season series lead on Toronto.
An active Vucevic on defense
Nikola Vucevic has had a nice week and a big part of that has been him stepping up his game on the defensive end of the floor.
Vooch has been solid against Toronto this season, scoring 17 ppg despite struggling from 3-point range against them (25%). But with a veteran player like Vooch, we know the shots will come and he will keep himself involved on offense down the stretch.
However, Vucevic's defensive effectiveness can be up-and-down. But when he locks in and plays with energy in pick-and-roll coverage on D, the Bulls are an extremely tough team to beat.
Over the last five games, Vucevic has had two 3-block performances.
Toronto's great rookie Scottie Barnes and NBA champion Pascal Siakam are both capable of getting to the rim quickly and finishing with authority. If Vucevic can be a solid deterrent around the basket on Thursday night, the Bulls will be able to grind out another big road win.
