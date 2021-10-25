Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.25.21)

The Bulls travel north of the border to play their third game in four days, this time taking on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Center. Bulls fans can catch the game on TV or radio (NBC Sports Chicago / WSCR-AM 670) beginning at 6:30 PM (CT).

Chicago sports a perfect 3-0 record after knocking off Detroit 97-82 Saturday at the UC. DeMar DeRozan led the charge with a game-high 21 points, while Nikola Vučević posted his second double-double in three games with 15 points and 19 rebounds. As a team, Chicago notched season highs with 13 steals and 11 blocks.

Toronto comes in at 1-2 on the new season, after falling 103-95 at home to Dallas on Saturday, as well.