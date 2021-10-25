Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.25.21)
The Bulls travel north of the border to play their third game in four days, this time taking on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Center. Bulls fans can catch the game on TV or radio (NBC Sports Chicago / WSCR-AM 670) beginning at 6:30 PM (CT).
Chicago sports a perfect 3-0 record after knocking off Detroit 97-82 Saturday at the UC. DeMar DeRozan led the charge with a game-high 21 points, while Nikola Vučević posted his second double-double in three games with 15 points and 19 rebounds. As a team, Chicago notched season highs with 13 steals and 11 blocks.
Toronto comes in at 1-2 on the new season, after falling 103-95 at home to Dallas on Saturday, as well.
GIMME THAT!
For a team that wasn't supposed to be able to defend, the Bulls sure have so far this season. Chicago sits fourth in the NBA in defensive rating, fourth in blocks, fifth in steals, and seventh in opponent field-goal percentage entering tonight's game. In the opening half against Detroit the other night the Bulls blocked 9 shots, pocketed 6 steals, and forced 14 turnovers. By the end of the game those numbers grew to 13 steals, 11 blocks and the Bull had scored 24 points off 23 forced turnovers. More of the same will be needed tonight.
RIGHT FROM THE START
In order for the Bulls to succeed they have to get off to fast starts, hitting the hardwood with an aggressive and determined mindset and sticking with it throughout the night.
Toronto has had trouble shooting and scoring. They rank 29th in shooting (37.6%), 29th from behind the 3-point arc (26.4%) and 27th in putting points on the board (97.7). However, they crash the offensive glass better than anyone else, ranking No. 1 (17.0), and they're 7th in second-chance scoring (14.3). On the other side of the ball the Raptors have been scrappy. Opponents are shooting just 41.7% and scoring only 94.7 a game.
The Bulls will need to surpass their energy on both sides of the ball tonight to come away with a victory.
