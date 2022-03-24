Keys to the game: Bulls at Pelicans (3.24.22)

The Bulls look to bounce back with a win when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday night.

Chicago suffered a blowout loss to the Bucks in their last game and now look to regroup and show some fight over the last 10 games of the season. New Orleans represents the first of a four-game road trip for the Bulls. Chicago will be without DeMar DeRozan on Thursday night, who was ruled out with left adductor strain.