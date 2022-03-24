Keys to the game: Bulls at Pelicans (3.24.22)
The Bulls look to bounce back with a win when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday night.
Chicago suffered a blowout loss to the Bucks in their last game and now look to regroup and show some fight over the last 10 games of the season. New Orleans represents the first of a four-game road trip for the Bulls. Chicago will be without DeMar DeRozan on Thursday night, who was ruled out with left adductor strain.
No open shots for CJ McCollum
CJ McCollum is an incredibly gifted scorer. The lightning quick guard can knockdown shots off the pick-and-roll, in isolation, coming off of screens and catch-and-shoot opportunities.
With the variety of ways he can score, the Bulls simply cannot allow McCollum to get any open shots on Thursday evening. The Bulls will be without their leading scorer in DeMar DeRozan, so they can't afford to get into a shootout with the Pels. That makes stopping McCollum extremely important, more so than usual.
Battle on the boards with Jonas Valanciunas
Jonas Valanciunas has been awesome for the Pelicans since coming over in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies. Valanciunas is an amazing rebounder and has improved greatly as a stationary shooter.
The Bulls will need to battle hard on the glass to keep Jonas from dominating. Valanciunas is coming fresh off of a 24-point, 18-rebound, 5-assist outing in a narrow loss to the Charlotte Hornets. If the Bulls treat him like any other rotation big, they could be in for a long night.
Establish dominance in the pick-and-roll
The New Orleans Pelicans field a respectable defense that actually could give the Bulls issues with its speed and athleticism. But talent wins out in the NBA, and Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic should still be enough to get past a young Pels team if the Bulls are locked in.
Per NBA.com/stats, LaVine is one of the best ball-handlers in the pick-and-roll in the league, averaging 0.95 points per possessions (PPP) which ranks in the 75th percentile among guards. Meanwhile, Vucevic has struggled mightily this season as a pick-and-roll finisher. Thursday night in New Orleans represents a great opportunity for LaVine and Vucevic to furth
