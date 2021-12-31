Keys To The Game: Bulls at Pacers (12.31.21)
The Bulls take on the Indiana for the second time in a week, picking up a 113-105 win over the Pacers on December 26.
In that win Zach LaVine scored a team-high 32 points and DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic helped pile on with a combined 40 points between the two veterans.
Here is how the Bulls can take down the Pacers for the second time in a week.
Search For The Perimeter Mismatch
Most teams, the Pacers included, struggle to match up with the Bulls because most teams don't have a pair of long-limbed defenders skilled enough to bother Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
In their most recent game vs. the Pacers, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday and rookie Chris Duarte all matched up with the Bulls stars at various times on the perimeter.
DeRozan was forced into a 9-of-20 from the field performance but got to the free throw line seven times. LaVine was a stellar 12-of-18 from the field. Point being, is the Bulls coaching staff presses the issue early in terms of exploiting mismatches on offense, the Bulls offense could be in for another huge performance.
Crash The Glass On Defense
One of the more obvious ways the Pacers try to impose their will upon the Bulls is by using their size advantage to crash the offensive glass.
Even when the Pacers shoot poorly against Chicago, they know they can stay in the game by simply having Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis go for every offensive rebound against a smaller Bulls frontcourt.
Indiana had a massive 14-2 advantage in offensive rebounds in the last game, one of the main factors in stopping their loss to the Bulls from being of the blowout variety.
If Chicago wants to put Indiana away early on Friday, then they can't let them dominate the offensive glass.
Attention To Detail On Defense
This is a more general key, but nonetheless one of the most important. The Bulls need to have great attention to detail on defense against savvy Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and Co.
Even while dealing with player absences like every team around the league, the Pacers have a few accurate snipers from 3-point range.
Indiana is near the middle of the pack in terms of 3-point attempts but near the bottom when it comes to 3-point percentage. Chicago's defense harassed Indiana into a 8-of-30 (26.7%) shooting performance from 3-point range in their December 26 matchup.
The Bulls don't need to necessarily hold the Pacers to an ice-cold 26% from deep, but if they keep the Pacers closer to their paltry season average of 32.5% from 3-point range, then another victory is well within Chicago's reach heading into 2022.
