Keys To The Game: Bulls at Nuggets (11.19.21)

Disciplined Defense On Jokic

Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, is a dangerous player because of his ability to create for others as well as himself. "The Joker" has the playmaking ability to make even the most limited of role players a threat on offense.

So if the Bulls do choose to send double teams at Jokic, they will need to make sure they switch up where the pressure comes from to keep him of guard. On top of that, Chicago will need to communicate often and avoid cheap fouls.

A total team effort on defense is the only way to slow down Jokic, although Denver being on the second night of a back-to-back will help.