Keys To The Game: Bulls at Mavericks (1.9.22)

The Bulls look to extend their winning streak to 10 games as they take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Chicago is coming off of a high-scoring 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards in which they saw a very balanced scoring effort from their roster.

In that win over the Wizards, six Bulls finished in double figures scoring, including Zach LaVine with a team-high 27 points.

Now, Chicago prepares for a Dallas Mavericks team playing with a lot of confidence as of late.