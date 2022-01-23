Keys To The Game: Bulls at Magic (1.23.22)

The Bulls suffered a narrow defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, 94-90. The game featured a total team effort from Chicago, with DeMar DeRozan scoring a team-high 35 points and the entire roster turning in a nice defensive effort.

Some uncharacteristic poor execution on the last Bulls' meaningful offensive possession did them in, with the Bucks escaping with a tight win over the shorthanded Bulls.

Chicago looks to bounce back against an Orlando team that currently has the worst team in the league at 8-39. The Bulls-Magic season series sits a 2-0 Bulls with one more matchup coming on February 1.