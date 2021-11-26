Keys To The Game: Bulls at Magic (11.26.21)

The Bulls followed up their most disappointing loss of the season with a new most disappointing loss of the season, falling 118-113 to the now 2-16 Houston Rockets.

Chicago will look to bounce back quickly, as there is little time to stew over a bad loss in an 82-game season. The Bulls will take on the Magic in Nikola Vucevic's first return to Orlando since the two teams made their franchise altering trade.

Last season the Bulls completed a trade package that sent Wendell Carter Jr. and picks to Orlando for Vucevic. The Magic enter the first full year of their rebuild with Carter, Mo Bamba, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and a solid mix of veteran players trying to keep things afloat.

Orlando enters Friday night on a four-game losing streak.