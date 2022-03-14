Keys To The Game: Bulls at Kings (3.14.22)

Get the ball out of De'Aaron Fox's hands

While the Kings big trade deadline acquisition of Domantas Sabonis brought an All-Star to the team, make no mistake that De'Aaron Fox is still the heart and soul of this Kings squad. He has been on an absolute scoring tear since the arrival of the more-playmaking focused Sabonis and efficiently at that.

In the previous matchup with the Bulls, Fox had 33 points and 9 assists, but was harassed into five costly turnovers.

With Caruso back in the rotation, expect to see he and tough rookie Ayo Dosunmu make it tough to get any on-ball offense going.