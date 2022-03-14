Keys To The Game: Bulls at Kings (3.14.22)
The Bulls look to make it three straight wins when they take on the Kings in Sacramento on Monday night. Chicago took down the Kings in their last matchup in February, with DeMar DeRozan scoring a game-high 38 points. It was an exciting, high-scoring duel that saw DeRozan outplay De'Aaron Fox, who was stellar with 33 points in the loss.
Now Chicago goes for the 2-0 season sweep, but this time with Alex Caruso--who missed the previous Kings game--back in tow.
Get the ball out of De'Aaron Fox's hands
While the Kings big trade deadline acquisition of Domantas Sabonis brought an All-Star to the team, make no mistake that De'Aaron Fox is still the heart and soul of this Kings squad. He has been on an absolute scoring tear since the arrival of the more-playmaking focused Sabonis and efficiently at that.
In the previous matchup with the Bulls, Fox had 33 points and 9 assists, but was harassed into five costly turnovers.
With Caruso back in the rotation, expect to see he and tough rookie Ayo Dosunmu make it tough to get any on-ball offense going.
Establish inside scoring early
The Kings come into Monday night 29th out of 30 teams in defensive rating per CleaningTheGlass.com (filters out garbage time).
The Bulls best plan of attack for Monday night likely involves going right at Sabonis with pick-and-rolls and low post opportunities for Nikola Vucevic.
The occasional pick-and-pop with Vooch taking a 3-pointer isn't terrible either but the best course of action will be getting fouls on Sabonis to keep him from being his normal, aggressive self on offense. If Chicago gets into the teeth of the defense early and oft3n, expect the efficient to continue.
Keep Alex Caruso in the flow of the offense
Since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers for Chicago, we have seen Alex Caruso improve dramatically as a midrange scorer. Per CleaningTheGlass.com, Caruso is shooting a career-best 44% on all midrange attempts after shooting 30% on these shots last season.
If the Bulls want to continue to build winning habits as they prepare for the postseason, it would behoove them to keep their non-primary scorers involved heavily in the gameplan.
These players--like Caruso-- will be counted on to hit big shots in the postseason and now is a great time to get their confidence up.
