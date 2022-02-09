Keys To The Game: Bulls at Hornets (2.9.22)

The Bulls travel to Charlotte to take on a Hornets team looking to improve their standing in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.

The injury bug has been the Bulls biggest enemy this season but the group has stayed resilient throughout the adversity.

In the Bulls first matchup with the Hornets in Chicago, the Bulls scored a very efficient 130 points and saw Nikola Vucevic and the All-Star duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have big nights as well.

Billy Donovan will likely need a similar scoring output from his top-three scorers for Chicago to come out of Charlotte with a victory on Wednesday night.