Keys To The Game: Bulls at Hornets (2.9.22)
Remind Me Later •
Body
The Bulls travel to Charlotte to take on a Hornets team looking to improve their standing in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.
The injury bug has been the Bulls biggest enemy this season but the group has stayed resilient throughout the adversity.
In the Bulls first matchup with the Hornets in Chicago, the Bulls scored a very efficient 130 points and saw Nikola Vucevic and the All-Star duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have big nights as well.
Billy Donovan will likely need a similar scoring output from his top-three scorers for Chicago to come out of Charlotte with a victory on Wednesday night.
Defend without fouling
The Charlotte Hornets possess an absolutely explosive offense but a part of that success is not their free throw rate, which sits at a paltry 16.8% per CleaningTheGlass.com (which filters out garbage time), which ranks 28th in the league.
If Chicago can defend without fouling, they will give themselves a great chance to keep up with a team that would love for Wednesday's game to turn into a metaphorical track meet.
The first time these two teams faced off, Chicago kept Charlotte to their season average in terms of free throw attempts, but they allowed the Hornets to shoot 46% from the 3-point line.
It will likely be even harder to defend the Hornets with Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball still out, so the Bulls will have to do their best to keep themselves out of compromising positions on defense.
Foul trouble would only make things tougher for Billy Donovan, who is already managing a very short rotation.
Plenty of paint touches for Vucevic
Nikola Vucevic has really caused a problem for teams without a dominant center this season. Count Charlotte in that group. The last time these squads matched up, Vucevic scored 30 points, which at the time was his season-high.
When Vooch scored 30 points against the Hornets, he 12-of-19 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Obviously, you can not expect a player to shoot that efficiently from 3-point range often, so the Bulls should make sure to fee him a steady diet of paint touches as well.
The Hornets center rotation of Mason Plumlee and PJ Washington provides some nice pick-and-roll options for LaMelo Ball, but neither player is what you would consider an elite rim protector or in Plumlee's case, even an average one.
If Chicago makes a concerted effort to keep Vucevic engaged on offense, it will only make life easier for DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and an undermanned Bulls bench to keep up scoring-wise.
Force the ball out of LaMelo's hands
On the surface, this one may initially seem a bit counterproductive, as the Hornets really on Ball for his playmaking more than his scoring. But if Chicago forces the ball out of LaMelo Ball's hands, they would be forcing all of Charlotte's less heralded passers to make smart decisions with the ball.
Per CleaningTheGlass.com, Ball leads the Hornets with a massive 34% assist rate and the next highest guards on the list are the little-used Ish Smith at 27% and Terry Rozier at 18%.
What the above figures illustrate is that Ball's playmaking is so essential to the Hornets offense that forcing Ish Smith and Rozier to change their roles to more passing-oriented guards could in effect short-circuit a solid Charlotte offense.
NEXT UP: