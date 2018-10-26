Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (10.26.18)

The Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets come together for the second time in three nights, but tonight's gathering takes place in the Queen City.

The Hornets are looking to bounce back after dropping two straight while Chicago hopes to post back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Behind the stellar play of its starting backcourt of Zach LaVine and Cameron Payne (career-high 21 points, 7-for-11 on 3 pointers) Chicago was able to take down the Buzz, 112-110, Wednesday at the United Center. LaVine, who has been nothing short of spectacular on the young season, connected on two free throws with just .5 seconds left to give the Bulls their first win.

With seven seconds left to play and the score knotted at 110, LaVine attempted to knock down a pull-up jumper at the top of the key but the shot rimmed off and Charlotte was able to corral the rebound and call time in the hopes of drawing up a game-winning play. However, Chicago's leading man wouldn't allow it as LaVine forced a turnover on the inbounds pass, giving the ball back to the Bulls with five seconds left. After a time out, the Bulls were able to get the ball to LaVine who drove hard to the hoop and was fouled to set up the winning charity tosses. On the night LaVine finished with 32 points, his fourth straight 30-point game to open the new season.

As exciting as Wednesday's victory was for the Bulls and their fans, unfortunately another key player was lost to a long-term injury. Bobby Portis, who had been filling in for the injured Lauri Markkanen as Chicago's starting power forward, went down with a sprained right MCL during the fourth quarter. Portis' injury is going to sideline him for at least the next month. He now joins teammates Kris Dunn (left MCL sprain), the aforementioned Markkanen (right elbow sprain) and Denzel Valentine (sprained left ankle) in the trainer's room.

Charlotte comes into tonight expecting a little home cooking could get them back on track. The Bulls won the other night by outshooting the Bugs both overall (48.1 percent to 43.5 percent) and from the 3-point arc (34.5 percent to 28.6 percent). Defensively Chicago also did a solid job of keeping Hornets All-Star guard Kemba Walker in check (5-for-14 from the field, 3-for 9 from distance). Prior to Wednesday, Walker had been shooting 49 percent from the field and averaging 33 points.

In order for the banged up Bulls to keep moving forward they're going to have to stay on the attack at both ends of the floor and never slow down. Offensively they must establish a fast pace right away, relentlessly moving the ball up the floor in a hurry and looking for open teammates streaking towards the basket. Setting a quick pace will deny the defense time to set up and/or close off driving lanes to the hoop. It often forces defenses to overreact and regularly breakdown by losing sight of assigned players and failing to communicate coverages. The Bulls have to freely share the ball with each other, making sure all five Chicagoans are always involved in the action. They have to trust one another, passing the ball from one side of the court to the other while the rest of the crew looks to break free by cutting through the paint and towards the rim in search of a layup. When the ball does end up in someone's hands with the shot clock ticking below 5 seconds that player needs to become an attacker and refuse to settle for launching a contested jumper, but rather take the action to the hoop for a layup, dunk or a foul call.

Defensively Chicago needs to focus its efforts on shutting down the paint and also aggressively and consistently run shooters off the 3-point arc. So far this season communication has been spotty at best. Too often players have been caught looking the wrong way or have been slow to react when it is time to rotate and provide help.

Injuries are common in the NBA, so even though four first-round picks currently are out of action, the Bulls simply cannot allow themselves to collectively hang their heads and look for an easy way out. Everyone on the roster must be ready to play and make a contribution. Oftentimes bench/role players are difference makers when it comes to winning and losing. The other night at the UC Chicago's second unit produced a 26-10 run to turn an eight-point, late first-quarter deficit to an eight-point lead halfway through the second quarter. The Bulls bench put up 35 points in the opening half, and outscored Charlotte's bench 42-37 for the game. Thus without a doubt, another complete team effort will be needed in order for the Bulls to come out on top this evening.