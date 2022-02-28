Keys To The Game: Bulls AT Heat (2.28.22)
The Bulls had their six-game winning streak stopped by the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Chicago fell behind early but they mounted a comeback led by DeMar DeRozan's 31-point performance, his 10th straight 30-point game which tied Michael Jordan's franchise record.
Despite their stellar offense, the Bulls defense could not contain All-Star Ja Morant in the closing minutes, leading to the narrow defeat.
Now the Bulls look to regroup against a rival they know all to well, the Miami Heat.
The Bulls are 0-2 against Miami this year but look forward to another opportunity to take down the Heat, who are currently on a three-game winning streak--albeit against non-playoff competition--and riding high on confidence coming out of the All-Star break.
Limit Duncan Robinson's shot attempts
The Heat are such a tough team to guard because rather than one go-to scorer, they beat you by committee. Anyone on their roster can have a hot shooting night and the last time these two teams faced off, Duncan Robinson was the main culprit.
On December 11, the Bulls lost 118-92 to the Heat with Robinson scoring 26 points on 13 field goal attempts. He knocked down 5-of-9 shots from the 3-point line. If you re-watch Robinson's performance, you can see many of his 3-point makes were wide open, with the Bulls failing to matchup in transition.
Chicago will need to stop Robinson from getting up a high number of 3-point attempts to neutralize the Miami offense.
Limit turnovers
In Miami's previous matchup with the Spurs, the Heat won despite allowing the Spurs to shoot 55% from the field and 45% from the 3-point line. This is because Miami harassed the Spurs into 20 turnovers. Chicago, however, is one of the best teams in the league at protecting the ball at 5th in turnover rate.
If the Bulls can protect the ball on Monday night, then DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Co. will provide the Bulls a big chance to bounce-back and play spoiler after their own winning streak was ended on Saturday.
Keep Zach LaVine going
The last time the Bulls played Miami Zach LaVine went for 33 points on an efficient 11-of-20 shooting. LaVine is averaging 24 points per game against Miami, including a red-hot 52% from the 3-point line.
DeRozan is still in a great scoring groove and now LaVine seems to be entering a groove as well. Zach had 28 points on 47% shooting along with 6 assists against a top-10 defense in Saturday's narrow loss.
If Chicago can make sure to keep LaVine involved late, the Bulls will have a good shot to get their first win against the 2021-22 Heat.
