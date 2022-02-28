Keys To The Game: Bulls AT Heat (2.28.22)

The Bulls had their six-game winning streak stopped by the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Chicago fell behind early but they mounted a comeback led by DeMar DeRozan's 31-point performance, his 10th straight 30-point game which tied Michael Jordan's franchise record.

Despite their stellar offense, the Bulls defense could not contain All-Star Ja Morant in the closing minutes, leading to the narrow defeat.

Now the Bulls look to regroup against a rival they know all to well, the Miami Heat.

The Bulls are 0-2 against Miami this year but look forward to another opportunity to take down the Heat, who are currently on a three-game winning streak--albeit against non-playoff competition--and riding high on confidence coming out of the All-Star break.