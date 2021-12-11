Keys To The Game: Bulls at Heat (12.11.21)

Integrate The New Guys

The Bulls have several new additions, including Stanley Johnson and Alfonzo McKinnie. Both of these players are known for their solid defensive abilities and fit into Billy Donovan's small-ball, speed-oriented lineups.

Chicago will be solid either way because of they give maximum effort on defense under Donovan, but the offense will need some contributions beyond Zach LaVine against a disciplined Miami team. The easiest way for Chicago to get a balanced offensive performance on Saturday night will be to make sure to get their new additions involved as soon as possible.

McKinnie is capable of solid nights on offense as he is a great finisher. Per CleaningTheGlass.com, he shot 72% at the rim last season over 25 games for the Lakers. Finding he and Johnson in transition would be a great way to ease them into them the Bulls' style of play.