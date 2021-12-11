Keys To The Game: Bulls at Heat (12.11.21)
The short-handed Chicago Bulls look to get a bounce-back win this weekend when they take on the also short-handed Miami Heat. Miami will be without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Markieff Morris on Saturday. This obviously takes away quite a bit of scoring production from Miami's lineup.
But with Chicago also missing several key players and Miami being a well-coached team, the Bulls will need maximum effort for their entire team, including their new arrivals on Saturday night.
Stay Attached to Gabe Vincent
Gabe Vincent is a hard-working, defensive-minded player but he has also turned himself into a solid threat from the perimeter. Vincent comes into Saturday night shooting 36.8% from the 3-point line on just over three attempts per game.
In the first Bulls-Heat matchup, Vincent's offense off the bench played a big role in Miami's narrow win. He scored a team-high 20 points, which included 4-for-8 shooting from the point line.
Chicago will have several new players on the roster on Saturday night and it is imperative that they understand that Vincent deserves just as hard of a closeout as Miami's other shooters.
Establish Nikola Vucevic Early On Offense
The Bulls, like the Heat, will be short-handed but a key difference is that Miami will missing their starting big man in Bam Adebayo. Miami's Dewayne Dedmon is a solid defender but nowhere near the level of Adebayo. This means it would benefit the Bulls greatly to attack Dedmon with Vooch post ups and pick-and-roll attacks.
Vucevic has shot below 50% in three-straight games but the Bulls are 2-1 in those matchups, so his other contributions have helped. But against a Miami team that plays tough defense all game long, the Bulls best players will need to be efficient on offense, that means Vucevic will need to turn in a great performance.
Integrate The New Guys
The Bulls have several new additions, including Stanley Johnson and Alfonzo McKinnie. Both of these players are known for their solid defensive abilities and fit into Billy Donovan's small-ball, speed-oriented lineups.
Chicago will be solid either way because of they give maximum effort on defense under Donovan, but the offense will need some contributions beyond Zach LaVine against a disciplined Miami team. The easiest way for Chicago to get a balanced offensive performance on Saturday night will be to make sure to get their new additions involved as soon as possible.
McKinnie is capable of solid nights on offense as he is a great finisher. Per CleaningTheGlass.com, he shot 72% at the rim last season over 25 games for the Lakers. Finding he and Johnson in transition would be a great way to ease them into them the Bulls' style of play.
